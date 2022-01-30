BJP Slams Mukesh Sahani's 'Hitlershahi' Remark; 'Can't Deny Ticket To Winning Candidate'

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal on Sunday slammed the National President of the Vikassheel Insaan Party Mukesh Sahani for his "Hitlershahi" remark, stating that they cannot deny ticket to a candidate with winning potential in the Legislative Council (MLC) election and give it to allies.

Speaking to ANI, the Bihar BJP president said, "We had won 13 out of 24 seats in the last election, out of which we are adjusting one seat. We are contesting on 12 seats where we have winning candidates. They do not even have a candidate but are just demanding. We will take them into confidence and hold a discussion."



"In Bihar, out of 24, BJP had won 13 seats in the last election on its own and at that, we were not in alliance with JDU. Today JDU and BJP are together so we have set the target to win 24 out of 24 seats," Jaiswal added.

Earlier in the day, Vikassheel Insaan Party president Mukesh Sahani his NDA alliance parties, JD(U) and BJP in Bihar called it "Hitlershahi" after they did not give his party even a single seat for contesting in the MLC election likely to be held in March-April this year.

Earlier in the month, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani had threatened to pull out of the ruling Nitish Kumar government if BJP contests on the Bochaha seat in the upcoming by-elections. The assembly seat under the Muzaffarpur district fell vacant after VIP MLA Musafir Paswan's demise. Sahani has also challenged the BJP to remove his 3 MLAs from the coalition if it dares. NDA holds a wafer-thin majority of 125 in the 243- seat Assembly - BJP (74), JDU(43), HAM (4), VIP(4). Sahani has been miffed with the BJP for not allotting two cabinet posts to VIP and not giving him a full 6-year tenure in the Legislative council after his defeat in Bihar Assembly polls.

Sahani's MLC woes

7 MLCs - including Sahani will complete their term on July 21 and it is highly unlikely that he will be fielded again by the BJP. Apart from Sahani, Md Qamar Alam, Gulam Rasool, Ranvijay Kumar Singh, C P Sinha and Rozina Nazish from JD(U) and Arjun Sahni from BJP too will complete their term. Similarly, Congress too wants to field 5-6 candidates in the 24 seat MLC polls, but is not being allowed by RJD.

Addressing reporters, Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad stated that parties will contest on seats as per their strength in Assembly. Remaining nine seats are yet to be decided as JDU may want to fight on eight seats atleast.