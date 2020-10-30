BJP Slams MVA & Anti-Macron Posters; Says 'it's Unacceptable; Don't You Condemn Terror?'

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar and spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed Maharashtra Government and CM Uddhav Thackeray following the anti-Macron protests appearing in Mumbai. Bhatkhalkar asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about his position on the gruesome France killings while Bhatia stated that the people who are protesting are in a way 'supporting the beheading of a human being'. This came just hours after BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a viral video of a road in Mumbai that is plastered with posters of President of France Emmanuel Macron as vehicles zoom past over it.

"Today in some areas of Mumbai, people have plastered pictures of the President Macron on the roads so that others can trample his face by either walking over it or driving past over it. When the Indian Government and PM Modi have condemned the killing of the teacher in Paris and termed it as an act of terrorism, I would like to ask Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray what his position is on this? and is he willing to condemn this act of terrorism?" asked BJP MLA Atual Bhatkhalkar.

Read | French President Macron Posters On Mumbai Road Amid Extremism Row? BJP Asks MVA To Explain

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra had criticised the Maharashtra government for allowing such an incident to happen, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending solidarity to France against terror attacks. He asked why the French President, who has vowed to fight against terror, is being insulted in Mumbai?

Read | India Condemns 'personal Attacks' On Emmanuel Macron; Says 'nothing Can Justify Terrorism'

"This will not be tolerated"

Slamming the Maharashtra Government for allowing such a protest to take place, BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the people who are protesting are in a way saying and supporting the beheading of a human being. He further added that 'this kind of fundamentalism will not be tolerated in India'. BJP's Gaurav Bhatia also went on to call the Anti-Macron protest a 'dangerous trend'.

Read | AMU Students Protest against France's President Macron; Want Boycott Over Extremism Row

"We are aghast to see the protest against the President of France. When the Prime Minister of the country has very categorically condemned such an act by fundamentalists, why are these people coming out to protest?. This is the kind of fundamentalism that will not be tolerated in India. India is a secular country but your religious beliefs are subject to national interest and national security and this goes against that. This is a very dangerous trend," said BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

Read | Subramanian Swamy Enters Macron Row; Opposes 'despicable' Caricatures; Condemns Terror

"This is not about targeting one particular religion but at the same time we need to understand that there is a context to this protest. The anti-Macron protest is about the action that the Government of France is taking against the people who have beheaded a human being and if people in India come out to support these fundamentalists then that is unacceptable. These very people who are protesting should be ashamed of themselves. Today they're supporting the fundamentalists and tomorrow they will be the target of these fundamentalists," Bhatia added.

Read | "Dismiss Minister Nawab Malik": BJP MLA Appeals To Maha Guv As Plot Against Arnab Unravels

Even as protests are ongoing against Macron, another extremist attack was witnessed in France's Nice at a church on Friday evening, with 3 people being killed including one who was beheaded.

Read | Alarm In Bhopal Over Massive Cong-backed Anti-Macron Protest; MP CM Shivraj Reads Riot Act