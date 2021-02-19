BJP Slams MVA's Curbs On Shiv Jayanti Celebrations; Questions Its ‘rallies & Night Life'

Lashing out the Shiv Sena government for its restriction on Shiv Jayanti celebrations, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday questioned as to why 'rallies' and 'night life' were allowed to continue while the Maratha Emperor's celebration muted. Adding that all must take adequate precautions due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, he said that the government must not be biased when it comes to political functions or Shiv Jayanti - the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Maharashtra has reported 6112 cases on Friday, a record-high in recent months.

BJP lashes out at Shiv Sena over Shiv Jayanti curbs

Meanwhile, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "CM claims that his own allies were not paying heed (to curbs). Even today, his allies are holding large gatherings, but they are imposing section 144 on Shiv Jayanti. Exactly what is happening and how this government is functioning".

A week ago, the Maharashtra government issued guidelines capping not more than 100 people for the Shiv Jayanti celebrations. The government also asked people to celebrate the festival in a simple manner. Public celebrations and cultural events held to mark the occasion must be avoided, stated the govt circular. Immediately, BJP hit back saying that BJP will not accept any restrictions set by the state government on Shiv Jayanti celebrations and that it would carry out massive celebrations.

While Fadnavis paid respects to Maratha Emperor Shivaji at Nagpur's Shivaji Nagar, CM Uddhava Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar paid respects to Shivaji at Shivneri Fort in Pune - his birthplace. A limited celebration was held at Shivneri, holding the traditional cradle ceremony with top leaders like Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole, Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar were in attendance as per COVID-19 restrictions. Similar celebrations were held at Ajinkyatara, the third capital of the Swarajya by BJP, with his descendent Udayan Raje Bhosale and Chandrakant Patil in attendance.

Fresh curbs in Yavatmal and Amravati

With rise in COVID-19 cases, Yavatmal and Amaravati have imposed strict curbs. As per new curbs, Yavatmal will follow early closing time for restaurants and function halls and strict implementation of penalties. Meanwhile, Amravati will be under lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on February 22 due to rising daily COVID-19 cases. Moreover, Yavatmal has denied permission for the Kisan Mahapanchayat at Azad Maidan in Yavatmal on February 20, which has been relocated to UP, Ghazipur and Delhi. Similarly, BMC has issued stricter guidelines amid a spike in cases in the state capital.

