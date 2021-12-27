BJP Slams MVA's Decision To Conduct Speaker Elections, Calls It 'insult' To Guv Koshyari

Amid the ongoing contention in Maharashtra on the election of the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the state BJP President and MLA Chandrakant Patil alleged that the state government had ‘insulted’ Governor BS Koshyari by overlooking his decision not to conduct the speaker elections and this can bring about President’s rule in the state.

The BJP MLA Patil made these remarks while speaking with reporters about the three-party coalition government’s efforts to conduct the elections to select Assembly speaker in the ongoing winter session of the Legislative Assembly which will end on Tuesday.

Patil alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had ‘insulted’ the Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari over the issue, further adding that they have changed the rules of the election of the speaker.

"The MVA government first changed the rules to elect the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Then it said it had sent two letters to the governor seeking his approval for the election of the new Speaker. Even saying it is an insult to the governor and of the Constitution as well. It could lead to the imposition of the President’s rule in the state," said Patil.

Criticising the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government, BJP MLA Patil claimed that the government had overlooked the Governor, on the issue and further hit out by saying that they have a ‘chaotic’ style of governance.

Patil stepped up his attack and added, “Everybody is asking the crucial question of election schedule for local governing bodies in the state. Exam papers are getting leaked, MSRTC employees’ strike is on (for two months now), there is no clear communication on the reopening of schools. One can do a PhD over the chaotic functioning of this government.”

Sharad Pawar refutes allegations

In response to the claims, NCP president Sharad Pawar stated that the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration has a "clear cut" majority in the Assembly and that the people of the state are unconcerned about such statements.

Pawar said, “Today, the MVA government has a clear cut majority in the Assembly under (Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership. Because of this, Thackeray and his cabinet colleagues have been successful in giving a stable government in the state.” “Similar statements were made in the past too. However, the common people of the state do not take cognizance of them. I do not want to make any additional comment on it,” he added.

PTI Sources stated that the Maharashtra government is committed to holding the Assembly Speaker election on Tuesday, the final day of the current winter session.



