BJP Slams 'NCP Goons' Over Attack On Party Leader Vinayak Ambekar; Demands Stern Action

After Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar was allegedly assaulted by NCP workers at his Pune office on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down hard upon the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and condemned the alleged act carried out by the NCP activists. The BJP leader reached out to the Pune police over the alleged attack on him and lodged a complaint against the NCP workers.

Reacting sternly to the incident, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil took to Twitter and shared a video of the incident where NCP workers can be seen engaging in a verbal spat with the BJP leaders. However, soon one of the NCP workers is seen slapping Ambekar, leaving him in a state of shock.

Sharing the video, Chandrakant Patil strongly condemned the attack and demanded stern action against the "NCP goons" immediately. Furthermore, he also launched a scathing attack on the ruling government in Maharashtra and said that "the battle of thoughts must be fought by thoughts and such an attack marks the end of the ruling government." Patil also asserted that the people of Maharashtra will teach the right lesson to the NCP in the upcoming elections by removing those in power.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar has also come forward condemning the attack and slamming the NCP. Speaking to Republic, the BJP MLA called it a "very shocking incident" in Maharashtra.

"Whenever a BJP leader puts something on the social media platform, they have always taken the law into their own hands", he said further referring to another similar incident.

"Two years back, a former naval officer circulated a video of the chief minister after which several Shiv Sena workers barged into his house and started agitating. This is a complete breakdown of law and order which is evident all across Maharashtra", he said.

Bhatkhalkar also claimed that the NCP should realise that it is the BJP who had fought against the emergency and will never bow down and will continue fighting against corruption and casteist politics.

NCP workers slap BJP leader

Notably, the incident came days after Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar allegedly posted demeaning posts about NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Facebook. On Saturday, he alleged that he was beaten up by NCP workers while he was at his Pune office. He also approached the Pune Police and lodged a complaint against the workers.

In his complaint to the police, Ambekar alleged that around 20 NCP workers came to his office and attacked him. He added that he was a tax consultant as well and said it was due to a social media post he had written on Friday for which he was asked to apologise by party MP Girish Bapat.

“Today, I got a call from someone who said he wanted some tax advice. This man came to my office with 20 people and slapped me. My spectacles broke. I have submitted a complaint with police and want a case to be registered,” Ambekar, a spokesperson for the party, said.

(Image: ANI/PTI/@ChandrakantPatil/Twitter)