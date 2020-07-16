BJP Slams NCP's 'non-refundable Fee' Order To Appoint Gram Panchayat Administrators

Triggering a controversy, the NCP on Thursday, has issued a letter to its Pune district administrator asking to deposit Rs 11,000 each for appointing a state-selected administrator for the Gram Panchayats under the district. The letter states that withing the next six months - around 750 Gram panchayats will fall vacant and has asked its district administrators to collect the fees by 20 July. BJP has opposed the appointment of administrators to almost 14,000-gram panchayats by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officers, due to the postponing of polls amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Monday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government ordered Zilla Parishad CEOs to appoint a suitable person as administrator for each gram panchayat whose tenure is ending, in consultation with each district’s guardian minister, as per reports. Nearly 50 percent of Maharashtra’s 28,000-odd gram panchayats would have gone to polls between March and November this year. With this order, the Shiv Sena- NCP- Congress combination will have a chance to appoint administrators to over 1,566 Gram panchayats whose tenure ended between April and June this year and another 12,668 Gram panchayats whose term ends between July and November 2020. BJP has won most of the panchayat polls in Maharashtra in 2017 and has reportedly alleged a mass exodus of grassroots leaders.

The Maharashtra government recently passed a bill in the Budget session of the Assembly to reverse an earlier decision under which people directly elected the village sarpanch (headman). The rule for direct election of sarpanch was brought in by the previous BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis government amending respective clauses of Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act of 1958 to facilitate the election of a sarpanch (gram panchayat heads) directly from among the people of the village. While Governor Koshyari refused to sign the ordinance promulgating the Bill, it was passed by both houses. This move was slammed by Indian freedom struggle leader Anna Hazare who said that 'Gram Sabha was supreme and that the sarpanch must be elected by the voters and not the political party representatives'.

