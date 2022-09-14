BJP Slams Nitish Govt Over Begusarai Shooting, Accuses RJD Over 'misgovernance' In Bihar

Hours after a shooting spree was reported in Bihar's Begusarai district which resulted in the death of one and left 10 injured, BJP on Wednesday came down heavily on the state government. Launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar government formed with the support of Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We had warned that if RJD comes to power, terror and fright will be a common view in Bihar."

Addressing a press briefing, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We have time and again said that the government of RJD will bring misgovernance because the whole foundation of the party is based on these elements of mafia, corruption people and criminals."

"We strongly condemn this act of terror in Bihar and assures the people of the state that BJP stands with them," the Union minister said, adding, "Top leaders of BJP are visiting the state and it is clearly visible that people are angry with the Nitish Kumar government."

The statements of the BJP leader came after a man was killed and 10 others were injured by two unidentified bike-borne assailants who opened fire at 10 locations in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Tuesday evening. Following the incident, at least seven police personnel in the district were suspended on Wednesday for the lapse in duty after two gunmen went on a rampage in Begusarai.

One killed, 10 injured in Begusarai mass shooting

After two criminals carried out a mass shooting in Bihar's Begusarai killing one and leaving 10 others injured, the state police have launched an investigation to nab the killers and have installed barricades across the district. The incident took place on National Highway 28 (NH28) near Begusarai. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called the DGP of Bihar to enquire about the Begusarai firing incident.

"We got information that at four different police station areas, two criminals on a bike have shot people in an indiscriminate manner," Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar was quoted by news agency ANI. "10 people were shot out of which one has died. The remaining 9 are out of danger, some have been released from the hospital," he added.