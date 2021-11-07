BJP Slams Odisha Govt, CM Patnaik Over Teacher Murder Case; 'acting Like Dhritarashtra'

On Saturday, Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan slammed the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over the murder of the school teacher Mamita Meher. He said that the state government is acting like 'Dhritarashtra' and hiding criminals. Speaking to ANI, Harichandan said, "Odisha government is sitting like Dhritarashtra and shielding criminals". He added that more than 1 lakh women had been tortured in the state under Naveen Patnaik's insensitive regime during the previous 21 years. He stated that the BJP would continue to protest until state minister Dibya Shankar Mishra is fired and a CBI investigation into the case.

"Protest will continue till Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra is dismissed and a CBI probe into the case is ordered," Harichandan said.

Harichandan stated that people should boycott Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's visit to Kalahandi on November 8. The BJP and the Congress have requested that the Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra resign from his office because of his suspected ties to the case's main suspect, Govind Sahu. Last month, Sahu was apprehended by police. Govind Sahu was arrested on suspicion of murdering Mamita Meher and was released from police custody after a five-day remand. Mamita Meher, a Mahaling school teacher, had been missing since October 8. The teacher, who worked in the Mahalinga part of the district and lived in Turikela tehsil in the Balangir district, had vanished. Her body was discovered ten days after she went missing in an under-construction stadium.

Committee formed by BJP to look into the kidnapping and death of the school teacher

National BJP President JP Nadda had appointed a three-member committee to examine the issue of the woman's kidnapping and death in the Mahaling section of the Junagarh Assembly in Odisha's Kalahandi Parliamentary seat. Sunita Duggal, a Lok Sabha member, is on the committee, as is Vanathi Srinivasan, the president of the BJP Women's Wing, and Rupra Mitra, an MLA. The committee was supposed to go to the scene of the incident and, after speaking with people, present a thorough report to Nadda.

BJP's women wing releases statement urged dismissal of Capt. Dibyashankar Mishra

Last month, the (BJP) Mahila Morcha urged that Odisha Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra be fired for the alleged murder of a teacher in the Kalahandi region of Odisha. Following a complaint from the woman's family, the proprietor of Sunshine English Medium School was detained after the Odisha Police filed an FIR after the family reported her missing. Gobind Sahu, according to the BJP Mahila Morcha, has a history of running a sex racket and has been accused of enticing girl students from his school into the flesh trade by promising them good grades in their examinations. According to the statement, the slain woman's family has filed serious accusations against the man for his suspected involvement in a sex racket run from the school premises by the accused in this case.

A press statement issued by BJP's women's wing read, "A dastardly killing of a 24-year-old woman, who was serving as a teacher at a private school in Mahaling in Kalahandi district of Odisha has now come to the fore. The role of Odisha's Home Minister Capt. Dibyashankar Mishra in shielding and protecting the murder accused in this case has also come to light."

It further said that while strongly condemning the heinous crime against women committed by the owner of the Sunshine English Medium School, Govind Sahu, as identified by the Odisha Police, the BJP Mahila Morcha demands that Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik uphold the dignity of the office of the Home Minister by immediately dismissing Capt. Dibyashankar Mishra. According to the report, in a blot on the Odisha government's record, the accused, Gobind Sahu, is claimed to have eluded police custody before being tracked down and apprehended. The Odisha police had previously retrieved a half-burnt body from a dug-up pit near a sports stadium in the town on October 19th, according to the statement.

