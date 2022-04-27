BJP Slams Omar Abdullah's Remark On J&K's Accession; 'Your Forefathers Had A Choice...'

Slamming Omar Abdullah for his comments on the accession of Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister of the Union Territory Kavinder Gupta suggested that he go to Pakistan and Afghanistan and see the condition of the minorities there. Speaking to the media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the forefathers of the National Conference (NC) leader had the option of going to Pakistan, but they did not do so.

"Now, after three generations of your family ruled in India, don't talk about the condition of minorities," Gupta said, reacting to Abdullah's statement. Earlier in the day, Abdullah had claimed that Jammu and Kashmir agreed to accession when the people were told that all religions will be seen with equal eyes in India. He had claimed that had they been told that one religion would be given more importance than others here, their decision would have been 'different'.

Kavinder Gupta warns Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah had claimed that there was a negative atmosphere being created, saying, "It is not just about Hijab... We are being told that loudspeakers should not be played in mosques...If the loudspeakers are being played in every other religious establishments, then why not in mosques? Five times a day, Azan is recited...What is the crime in that?"

You tell us that Halal meat should not be sold...Why? It is in our religion that we should eat Halal meat. Why are you putting a stop to that? We are not forcing you to eat...You tell me, which Mulsim has asked a non-Muslim to eat Halal meat? You eat as per your own preference, we will eat as per our own preference."

The son of Farooq Abdullah claimed that it was just one religion that was being targetted, 'whose way of dressing was not being approved of, whose manner of praying was questioned, whose style of eating was condemned'.