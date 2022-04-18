BJP Slams Oppn Over Joint Peace Appeal; Cites Nadda's Letter On Riots During Congress Rule

After the Opposition released an open letter criticising the Government for widespread violence in several parts of the country and appealed for peace, BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia came down heavily on the Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He recollected the chronology of riots during the Congress regime and the irony of Mamata Banerjee signing the letter appealing for peace amidst increasing incidents of violence back home in WB. Bhatia also touched upon the incompetency of the Government of Rajasthan in not being able to arrest the accused in the Karauli violence.

Referring to JP Nadda's letter to citizens, BJP spokesman tears into Oppn

Raising doubts over the functioning of the Government of Rajasthan, Gaurav Bhatia said, "No arrests have been made since the last 16 days in Rajasthan, after the violence in Karauli. How can the state Government be so incompetent." Then taking a swipe at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, he said, "What's surprising is CMs like Mamata Banerjee who should be standing in the dock are signing the letter appealing peace to the citizens. They have no accountability."

As mentioned in JP Nadda's letter to the citizens, Bhatia while giving an elaborate acccount of the riots under the Congress regime, stated, "The highest number of riots have taken place in the Congress regime. When Rajiv Gandhi was in the dock post the 1984 riots, he rubbished it and said, when a big tree falls, the earth shakes thus seeming to suggest there was nothing wrong in the anti-Sikh riots after the killing of Indira Gandhi. Reminding the number of riots during the Congress rule, Bhatia said ''Gujarat in 1969, Moradabad 1980, Bhiwandi 1984, Meerut 1987, various incidents against the Hindus in Kashmir Valley throughout the 1980s, 1989 Bhagalpur, 1994 Hubballi...the list of communal violence during Congress rule is long."

Bhatia disagreed with the opposition's accusation that there is an environment of fear in the country. "On the contrary, the country is undergoing a transformation. The ideology of hatred of the opposition is leading them to an existential threat," he rebutted.

It is pertinent to note that the opposition parties had made a joint appeal of peace and blamed the central Government of patronising the recent incidents of violence in the country. The opposition leaders had penned an open letter regarding the same.

Prominent opposition leaders including Tejashwi Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin,Sitaram Yechuri, Hemant Soren,Farooq Abdullah, release a joint statement against hate speeches & violence saying that PM's silence means official patronage to armed mobs. pic.twitter.com/yMQB5E0Shg — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) April 16, 2022

Image: ANI