BJP Slams Oppn's Joint Statement Against SC; 'corruption Of First Family Getting Exposed'

Opposition parties on Wednesday issued a joint statement against the Supreme Court's recent judgement upholding the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) power to arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Condemning the Opposition's move, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday questioned whether the parties believed in having a 'conditional commitment to Constitution'.

Taking to Twitter, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the parties for questioning the wisdom of the SC, alleging that their statement came against the backdrop of the ED interrogation of the Gandhi family in the National Herald case.

After undermining Rashtrapati, EC, Sena now back to questioning wisdom of SC because corruption of first family is getting exposed !



They did it during Ram Mandir verdict, Yakub & Afzal verdict!



Conditional commitment to constitution! If verdict suits me I will accept??? pic.twitter.com/GN8ceoQxn6 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 3, 2022

17 Opposition parties condemn SC order

Around 17 Opposition parties, including TMC, INC, DMK, AAP, TRS, SP, CPI(M), RJD and Shiv Sena and one independent Rajya Sabha MP, signed a joint statement expressing deep apprehensions on long-term implications of the SC judgement upholding amendments to PMLA, 2002. The statement comes at a juncture with many prominent politicians including Congress President Sonia Gandhi are under the scanner of the central agency, while several others are behind bars in money laundering cases.

"These far-reaching amendments strengthened the hands of a government, indulging in political vendetta of the worst kind, by using these very amended laws relating to money laundering and investigation agencies, to target its political opponents in a mischievous and malicious manner," it read.

"We are also very disappointed that the highest judicial authority, invited to give an independent verdict on the lack of checks and balances in the Act, has virtually reproduced arguments given by the executive in support of draconian amendments," the statement added.

What did the SC judgement say?

The Supreme Court upheld the validity of various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on July 27. These include Sections 3 (definition of money laundering), 5 (attachment of property), 8(4) [taking possession of attached property), 17 (search and seizure), 18 (search of persons), 19 (powers of arrest), 24 (reverse burden of proof), 44 (offences triable by the special court) and 45 (offences being cognizable and non-bailable).

Moreover, the SC held that the argument about the proportionality of punishment under this Act with respect to scheduled offences is "wholly unfounded and rejected" and made a clear distinction between an Enforcement Case Information Report and an FIR. This is of vital importance in the context of the National Herald case where Congress has accused the ED of not supplying the Gandhis with a copy of the ECIR.

A three-judge bench led by Justices AM Khanwilkar was hearing the pleas filed by 242 persons including Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.