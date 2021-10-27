BJP Slams Opposition For Creating Stir Over Ex-Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik's Remarks

BJP National General Secretary and Goa in-charge CT Ravi on Wednesday criticised opposition parties in the state for creating controversy over ex-Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik's remarks. He said that the Pramod Sawant government has done good working during the COVID pandemic. Malik, who is now Meghalaya Governor, has since clarified his remarks.

"Goa government has done good work during COVID-19. Former Goa Governor (Satya Pal Malik) has clarified that he did not make any statements on the current Goa CM. The opposition won't get anything from this controversy," Ravi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Satya Pal Malik on Monday alleged that there was corruption in the Goa government in handling things. "That is why I was removed," he said, as reported by ANI. The Meghalaya Governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not informed properly of the issue.

He said, "I was removed after I exposed corruption. People who were involved in the corruption told the Prime Minister there was no such thing".

Opposition demands CM Pramod Sawant's resignation

A Trinamool Congress delegation including Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, ex-Union Minister Babul Supriyo and Goa TMC leaders Doris Teixeira and Swati Kerkar, on Tuesday, submitted two memorandums to Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, demanding the resignation of Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

The first memorandum demanded the removal of Sawant as Goa CM and a high-level judicial probe against the BJP government on allegations of corruption levelled by Malik. The second memorandum demanded a fair investigation in the Siddhi Naik case, who was found dead on a beach in North Goa.

"The BJP government must release a white paper on the purchases and expenditure made by the Government during the COVID-19 pandemic. These are serious allegations and cannot be taken lightly," Faleiro said, as reported by ANI.

Congress has also demanded the resignation of Sawant. During a press briefing from AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that BJP's policy is 'Khoob Kaunga aur khoob khilaunga' (Will indulge in corruption and will also allow others to indulge). He said that an FIR must be registered against Goa CM and others, and that a Supreme Court-monitored probe should be held.