The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday attacked the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the elections and has stated that they want to stall the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh CM Dinesh Sharma slammed the opposition and said that the "deadly cocktail" of Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress want to stop the work. However, he asserted that the people of Uttar Pradesh will not let them succeed.

"Their party flags may be different, but their heart is one," BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, attacking the rival parties.

Addressing at a meeting, Sharma remarked that the Congress controls the opposition parties in the state which have the 'same malicious intentions' that cannot be allowed to be fulfilled. He also said that the BJP's organisational strength needs to be increased. He further stated that the saffron party's presence in the state is increasing further with new people joining the party.

He also said that the services of new people joining the party need to be availed. Sharma has called upon party workers to publicise the work done by the government for the public and has also urged them to 'expose' the opposition.

The Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM also slammed the opposition for 'running governments for 15 years based on casteism and communalism'. In addition, Sharma has also held the opposition in the state responsible for riots and the imposition of a curfew. He added that there were internal differences among the parties.

"For 15 years, these parties ran governments based on casteism and communalism, and differences have been created among people. The earlier governments were known for their internal differences, and during their tenure, there were riots in the state, and imposition of curfew was very common. "However, in the past four-and-half years, the anti-social elements never had the audacity to trigger riots in the state," Sharma added

Meanwhile, the deputy CM has also highlighted the various achievements of the BJP government and has claimed that the upcoming elections are to 'save the country' and to build a new Uttar Pradesh. He asserted that the state is at the forefront in implementation of 44 schemes.

"The upcoming Assembly elections are to save the country, and to build a new Uttar Pradesh. This is a mission. The previous governments had pushed UP to the bottom of the list in terms of implementation of the Centre's projects. But, in the past four-and-half years of the BJP government, UP is number one in implementation of 44 schemes," he said.

"The deadly cocktail of SP, BSP and Congress wants to put a brake on the works of governments of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath pertaining to the welfare for the poor," said state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

"But, the 24 crore people of UP will not allow their intentions to be successful. They (rival parties) are not bothered about the welfare of the poor, deprived and oppressed sections of the society, but are bothered to fill their own pockets.

"And this is the reason that all of them want to stop the BJP," Singh said, and added the people will once again bless the BJP, and the party will form a government in the state he added.

With PTI inputs