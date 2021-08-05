On Thursday, August 5, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing the media over the issue of the Opposition's ruckus during the Parliamentary session said that it's an agenda of the Congress party to disrupt important discussions in the Parliament. He stated that Congress has not been able to reconcile the fact that people are reimposing their trust in Narendra Modi in every election.

Speaking on the inappropriate behaviour displayed by the opposition, RS Prasad questioned, "Is it descent to throw papers at speakers, Ministers, and media members? Is this the discipline followed during the Parliamentary session?"

He added, "When IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav attempted to give a statement on the spyware Pegasus in the Rajya Sabha, opposition tore the statement".

#LIVE | Tearing papers is against decorum of Parliament. There was a discussion but they walked out. Parliament disruption is Congress agenda. In both Houses, answer was provided on Pegasus, but they didn't want discussion: @rsprasad



Watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/nWSvp6i4mr — Republic (@republic) August 5, 2021

Prasad stated that India is a democratic country whose conduct is appreciated across the world. Democracy is run by property, propriety and certain standards of conduct.

Former IT Minister said, "We don't have to prove our stance every time as the government is open for discussion on Pegasus, COVID-19 management and farmer laws. But, the opposition is concerned over creating ruckus rather than having disciplined discussions".

PM Modi and others slam opposition over disrupting proceedings

Earlier on July 27, the BJP Parliamentary meeting was held to discuss the Opposition's attempts to stall business during the ongoing Monsoon Session and its irresponsible behaviour. During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition parties particularly Congress and said that the Parliament is unable to function because of the ruckus caused.

On July 28, Union Minister Anurag Thakur addressing the media over the issue of the Opposition's ruckus during the Parliamentary session had said that it is unacceptable to tolerate the disrespectful behaviours of the Opposition. Inappropriate behaviours from the Opposition like throwing papers at speakers, Ministers, and media members are highly shameful.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, July 29, had claimed that the Modi-led government was not allowing the Opposition to function, and said, "The foundation of our democracy is that the parliamentarians should be the voice of the people and discuss the issues of national importance. Modi government is not allowing the opposition to do this work. Don't waste more time of Parliament- let us talk about inflation, farmers and Pegasus!".

(Image credit: PTI)