BJP Slams Owaisi's Comment On HM Shah Post Delhi Violence, Calls It 'appeasement Politics'

Following the Delhi violence that took place on Saturday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Owaisi claimed that clashes have become common in Delhi after Amit Shah took over as the Home Minister. Reacting to this, BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash has now slammed Owaisi and said that the party condemns the comments made.

BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash, while speaking to the media, said that the statements made by Owaisi on Amit Shah were part of AIMIM’s ‘appeasement politics’. He further accused the Delhi government of failing to prevent the clashes in the state. “We condemn the statement by Owaisi on home minister Amit Shah,” Subhash said.

“Violence was reported because of the state government’s failure. The Delhi government is responsible for the failure of law and order in the state. These parties do appeasement politics,” the BJP spokesperson said. Owaisi had lashed out at both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following the violent clashes in Delhi. He further questioned why the Arms Act was not invoked against people who were allegedly carrying pistols in the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

BJP leaders slam Kamal Nath over comments on the Khargone incident

Furthermore, Subhash went on to attack former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath for his comments on the Khargone incident and said that the Congress leader was diverting people’s attention with such statements. Kamal Nath on Sunday accused the BJP of causing communal clashes following the Ram Navami violence that took place in Khargone. He said that the party was trying to ‘divide society’ with its actions. Reacting to the comment, Subhash said, “It is to divert the issue of Congress infighting. We condemn his statement. Congress failed in controlling the violence during its tenure. He is giving such a statement to appease some section of society,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving police personnel injured. The police informed that stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched. An FIR was registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16.

Following the incident, Delhi Police Commissioner Asthana warned of strict action against rioters. He informed that adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas. Senior officers were also asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake to patrol.

So far, 21 accused have been arrested in connection with the violence. The situation is now under control in the violence-hit region and the process of identification is being carried out based on CCTV and other video footage. Drones and facial recognition software are being used to identify assailants.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI