BJP Slams Pakistan After Amreen Bhat's Murder; Condemns Mufti's Stance On Yasin Malik

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Bharatiya Janata Party chief Ravinder Raina spoke exclusively to Republic about the killing of TV actress Amreen Bhat. The saffron party leader termed the Pakistani terrorists as 'cowards' for her brutal killing.

Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at her residence in Hishroo Chadoora village of J&K on Wednesday, May 25. The BJP leader expressed his displeasure over a minor nephew of Bhat being targeted in the attack. The 10-year-old is severely injured and being treated in a hospital.

Ravinder Raina further spoke about how the politicians of the union territory did not blame the terrorists for the attack on Amreen Bhat, but shed tears for terrorist Yasin Malik. Notably, Malik was awarded life imprisonment by the Delhi court on Wednesday.

Raina further added that People Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti did not shy away from shedding tears for the terrorist Yasin Malik even though he kidnapped her sister Rubaiya Sayeed in the year 1989.

Raina said, "Instead of standing with her sister, Mehbooba Mufti stood with Yasin Malik, the one who abducted her sister. This is bad politics, one should call a spade a spade."

Pakistan wants to turn Kashmir into graveyard: Raina

Listing the recent killings in the Kashmir valley, the BJP lashed out at Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and said that the country wants to turn the land into a 'graveyard.' The BJP leader further added that Pakistan is the 'biggest enemy of Muslims.'

The BJP leader exuded hope that the law of the land will punish the criminals for their gruesome sins.

Ravinder Raina said, "Pakistan is the biggest enemy of Kashmir. Pakistan is an enemy of Muslims. They want to turn Kashmir into a graveyard. Law of the land will definitely punish the perpetrators."

It is pertinent to mention in the last few days there have been multiple killings in the union territory where even minors were not spared. On Wednesday, Bhat's nephew was severely injured whereas on Tuesday, a policeman Saifullah Qadri was killed by a terrorist, leaving his daughter severely injured.

Mufti had taken his religion up, to term it as a conspiracy against Muslims, without condemning the terrorists' brutal killings.

Amreen Bhat's murder

On Wednesday, May 25, Amreen Bhat was fatally murdered at their home in J&K's Hishroo Chadoora hamlet. Terrorists barged into their home around 7:55 p.m. and urged Bhat's nephew to call her. They fired multiple bullets at her as she emerged, injuring her nephew as well. The two were brought to a neighbouring hospital, where Bhat died from her injuries and her nephew remains in critical condition.

The Kashmir Zone Police announced the news on their official Twitter account. They stated that the attack was carried out by three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. The area has been sealed off and a search for the perpetrators has begun. This comes only one day after a terrorist fired at an off-duty police constable and his daughter in Srinagar, killing him and injuring his daughter.