BJP Slams Pakistan-sponsored Targeted Killings In Kashmir; 'They Want To Destroy Peace'

Amid rising targeted killings of the minorities in the Kashmir valley, slamming the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the neighbouring country wants to destroy peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI on the targeted killings, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, "This targeted killings that have been happening for a few days, is a model from Pakistan to destroy the peace and harmony in Kashmir. By killing minorities, they want to show what happened in the 90s. They want to make Kashmir an Islamic state. Security forces and administration need to change the strategy and they will definitely do. But this is very unfortunate that some people are spreading rumours and trying to put ghee in the fire."

#BREAKING | BJP slams Pakistan sponsored terror attacks in the valley



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/sJEfGLutH2 pic.twitter.com/griov69k71 — Republic (@republic) June 3, 2022

BJP senior leader as well as MLA from Jammu's Nagrota, Devender Singh Rana also attacked the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and said that the targeted killings are a panic reaction from them as terrorism is at its end in Kashmir. "Pakistan is trying to create disharmony in Kashmir. Pakistan is rattled by the normalcy that is fast returning to Kashmir. The design (targeted killings) will be defeated by the security forces. Terrorism is towards its end in Kashmir. The security grid has created a 360-degree tight grip on the terror ecosystem which has been destroyed over the last years. So this is the panic reaction," Devender Rana told ANI. He further said that the forces that want chaos and not peace in Kashmir shall be defeated.

'Migration started like the 1990s': BJP

Reacting to the targeted killings, former J&K deputy CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta spoke to ANI and said, "7 people have been killed from May 12 which is a matter of concern. Immediate steps need to be taken. Militants have changed their working, but we cannot run away by saying this. The administration has taken several steps. Migration started like it was in the 1990s. A combing operation is needed now. Experts in the domain need to be deployed here, so the last two years of hard work do not go in vain. We hope strict action will be taken. There is a need for a new strategy." He also emphasised that proper passage should be given to those who want to migrate to safer locations.

This comes following three targeted killings in the last 72 hours in the Kashmir valley. Notably, a migrant labourer identified as 17-year old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar was shot down by terrorists on Thursday evening in Budgam whereas on the same day, Vijay Kumar, a bank employee was killed by terrorists in Kulgam. Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu and teacher from Samba district was killed by the terrorists on Tuesday.

Kashmiri Pandits start migrating from the valley amid targeted killings

Amidst clarion call for relocation and repeated pleas to ensure their safety, the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley have started leaving the region, scouting safer locations in the wake of the recent spate of targeted killings. This came after the Kashmiri Minority Forum, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, issued statements on Thursday asking minorities in the Valley to migrate by Friday morning. An emergency meeting was called by the forum after the killing of a bank employee Vijay Kumar in J&K's Kulgam on Thursday.

#BREAKING | Kashmiri Pandits begin leaving the valley amid targeted killings; decision taken by Pandit groups to leave for Jammu within 24 hours



Tune in here - https://t.co/ihYQd1aeaj pic.twitter.com/Uu7uNLXQO0 — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2022

The Kashmiri Minority Forum issued three points, stating, "The protests across all the places in the Kashmir valley have been called off with immediate effect because the lives of the minorities here are falling down to the bullets of the perpetrators ruthlessly every day." Furthermore, they added, "Decision has been taken that all the minority people have been left with no option here and must migrate outside the valley tomorrow morning." In its last and third point, it asked all the protestors to assemble beyond Navyug Tunnel on Friday for the future line of action regarding their fate and lives.

It is due to the increase in the targeted killing of minorities in the Kashmir valley that the communities have decided to migrate to safer locations.