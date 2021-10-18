BJP Slams Pawar For Farmers & Indira Gandhi Remark: 'Insult To Link Them With Khalistanis'

Appalled at Sharad Pawar's remark on farmers' protest and late PM Indira Gandhi, BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Monday, claimed it was an insult to Punjab's farmers. Reminding Pawar that Gandhi was assassinated by Khalistanis, he said that linking farmers with it was an insult. Furthermore, Kadam pondered if Pawar's statement was a political jibe at Congress amid upcoming Punjab polls.

Kadam: 'Insult to farmers'

"Sharad Pawar ji's statement is an insult to the holy land of Punjab and the courageous mighty farmers of Punjab. Isn't comparing farmers with the attack on late PM Indira Gandhi's death an insult to the farmers of Punjab? He has forgotten that Indira Gandhi was murdered by Khalistanis, not by farmers. Linking farmers with Khalistanis is an insult to them. Is this an attack by Pawar on Congress, keeping Punjab polls in mind?," said Kadam.

On Saturday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar urged the Centre to avoid upsetting the protesting farmers and advised them to handle the agitation sensitively as most of the farmers belong to the border state Punjab. Addressing a press conference in Pune, the NCP chief also recalled the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the consequences that country faced in the past for a troubled community of Punjab. Calling the Centre irrational, Pawar said that the protest was peaceful.

"The central government should not upset farmers from Punjab, since it is a border state. In the ongoing agitation, the majority of farmers are from Punjab and it is a state on the border. If we make the states on the border unstable, then what are the ramification of it, that has been seen once before. The country has paid the price for a troubled Punjab. And, that price has been paid with the assassination of Indira Gandhi (former Prime Minister)," said Pawar.

Farmers' protests

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc.