BJP Slams Punjab CM Amarinder For U-turn On Farm Laws, Shares Documentary Evidence

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a massive outreach programme regarding the contentious farm laws and slammed the Opposition, BJP's BL Santhosh has shared a document by Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, in which he has backed the farm laws. The document is a report of a task force formed by Captain and dates back to September 2020. Santhosh who is the National General Secretary of the BJP has termed it as another 'U-turn' by Congress, adding that the Punjab CM is in competition with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for all 'wrong reasons'.

In the document, under the section "Marketing reforms", it is said, "Opening up agricultural marketing beyond APMCs to increase the scope of selling farmers' produce. Doubling of areas under high-value fruit orchards and vegetables." The BJP states that the document has all the points that are present in the new farm laws.

A task force formed by @capt_amarinder in Apr 2020 submits its report in Sep 2020. The report has foreword written by the CM . Report recommends all proposals of new farm laws. One more U turn by Cong. Capt , you are in competition with @ArvindKejriwal for wrong reasons . pic.twitter.com/eo0TYpl4h1 — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 26, 2020

Sharad Pawar made similar promise

BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh had earlier shared an article from an English daily dated back to 2008, headlined "Allow corporates to procure wheat: Farmers". Santhosh said that Pawar in 2010 and 2011 wrote to the then Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan telling them that the agriculture sector needs well-functioning markets to drive growth, employment and economic prosperity in the rural area of the country.

As per the letter shared by ANI in a tweet, in his letter to Shelia Dixit in 2010, Sharad Pawar pointed out that 'well- functioning markets' are essential to improve growth, employment and economic development in rural areas in the agricultural sector. The NCP chief further pointed out that this requires huge investment in market infrastructure as well as the participation of the private sector. Sharad Pawar then advocated the changes in the APMC act which are one of the reasons behind the current farmers' protests in his 2010 letter to the then Delhi CM Sheila Dixit.

In his 2011 letter to the then Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sharad Pawar pointed out the importance of private sector's participation in the Mandis for agricultural reforms while advocating changes in the APMC Act. He further added that this move will 'encourage private sector investment in marketing infrastructure and providing alternate competing marketing channels' which will be beneficial for the farmers, consumers as well as the traders. "I am sure that this will mean reduced intermediation costs and post-harvest losses as well as the enhanced supply of the produce and greater farmer share in consumers' price," read Sharad Pawar's letter to Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

PM Modi addresses the farmers

While addressing the nation on Friday after Rs 18,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the politicisation of the farmers' protest by the Opposition parties including Congress, Left parties and Trinamool Congress. Though the Prime Minister did not take names of the Opposition parties, he lashed out at them stating that for political gains, these parties are depriving the farmers. He did, however, name Mamata Banerjee and the Kerala government.

PM Modi cited the example of Kerala and said that the same Mandis that the Left parties are demanding in Punjab are not present in the state that they rule. He also pointed out that Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has exposed the Left and the Congress in her state but is siding with them in Punjab and Delhi, in order to provoke the farmers of the Punjab. Earlier, PM Modi also interacted with farmers from across the country and highlighted the benefits that they have received due to the schemes of his government.

PM Modi also asserted that his government was also ready for talks with those vociferously opposing the Centre over the agrarian laws. At the same time, he maintained that the discussion should be based on facts. Stressing that his government is taking all possible steps to ensure the welfare of farmers, he appealed to them to not fall prey to the lies spread by some political parties.

