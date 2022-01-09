The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday after the latter said he 'briefed' Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about the lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security.

Downplaying the grave security breach, CM Channi maintained that there was "no threat" to the PM during his visit to the state. He added that there were no protestors within a 1-kilometre distance of PM Modi's convoy that was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes, even though the videos show otherwise. Channi also said he had briefed party leader Priyanka Gandhi "on whatever happened there".

'Who is Priyanka Gandhi to be briefed about PM's security lapse?'

The BJP, which has alleged that the Congress government "tried to physically harm" the Prime Minister, once again lambasted Channi for violating the oath of secrecy and sharing crucial details regarding PM's security lapse with Priyanka Gandhi.

"A sitting CM briefs Priyanka Vadra on PM’s security! Why? What constitutional post does Priyanka hold and who is she to be kept in the loop regarding PM’s security?" asked BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in a tweet. "Channi Saab ..be truthful..you must have said to her Kaam ho gaya hai, jo aapne bola tha voh ho gaya hai. (The work is done as you had directed)," he added.

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia also stated that the Chief Minister has violated the oath of secrecy under the Constitution of India. He questioned, under what capacity was Priyanka Vadra briefed about PM's security lapse. Taking a swipe at the Congress, Bhatia said, "India attained freedom in 1947 but Manmohan ji to you, the Ghulami (slavery) continues."

A sitting CM briefs Priyanka Vadra on PM’s security!

Why?

What constitutional post does Priyanka hold & who’s She to be kept on loop regarding PM’s security?

Channi Saab ..be truthful..you must have said to her “काम हो गया सी …आपने जो बोला था,वो हो गया!” https://t.co/52pyIu4ccs — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 9, 2022

Mr @CHARANJITCHANNI you violated the oath of secrecy under the COI. Under what capacity is Priyanka Vadra briefed? Violation of PM's security is a serious lapse, involves sensitive confidential details. India attained freedom in 1947 but Manmohan ji to you, the Ghulami continues pic.twitter.com/J6SSmqQRry — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbh) January 9, 2022

The Prime Minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday due to road blockage allegedly by protesting farmers about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Punjab Government on the security breach during PM's visit.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. After the security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport.

