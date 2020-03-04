BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi And Congress' 'political Tourism' To Riot-affected Areas In Delhi

Responding to Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders' visit to riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi on Wednesday, BJP's National Spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao slammed the party and its former president for indulging in 'political tourism.' Rao stated that the visit without seeking any clearance from the police will only create another situation in the affected areas and added that Rahul Gandhi is known for indulging in all kinds of 'crafted tourism'.

Congress MPs who have been creating an uproar in the Parliament over the violence that took place in the national capital between February 23 and 27, are visiting the riot-affected areas on Thursday.

'Only to promote Rahul Gandhi on TV'

Speaking to Republic TV, GVL Narsimha Rao said, "Rahul Gandhi is known for indulging in all kinds of crafted tourism which turns up as a political disaster for him and the Congress party. Any visit to those affected by the disturbances in Delhi will only be done in consultation with the law-enforcing forces, in this case, the Delhi Police."

Furthermore, he added, "Any unannounced visit to these areas can only further create any kind of difficulty. So any responsible political party should not indulge in any acts that can activate a situation on ground. So this should be done with the accordance of the guidelines and with clearances from the committees and not as political tourism only to promote Rahul Gandhi on TV."

'Congress is a selfish party'

Amid the visit to northeast Delhi, Congress MP K Suresh admitted that the leaders were pressurised to visit the riot-affected areas since the other parties had also visited. Reacting to this, BJP MP Ravi Kishan while speaking to Republic TV said Congress party tries to politicise every incident. Labelling the party and it's ideology as 'selfish' the BJP MP said that they never believe in the goodwill of the people but only in their own goodwill. "They are not letting the Parliament function and now they are doing this drama. Now their own MP has opened up on their ploy," said Kishan.

