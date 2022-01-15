BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi As Pakistan Endorses His Fake Tweet On COVID Deaths In India

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has lashed out at Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi after Pakistan's state broadcaster PTV News endorsed his tweet. In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi had shared an interaction and criticised the Indian government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. The same was shared by PTV news with the tweet "Indian Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi tweets regarding what expert in video calls "vast COVID-19 deaths under-reporting in India"

BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi after Pakistan endorses his tweet

BJP's National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla speaking to Republic TV slammed the Congress leader and stated that his remarks on the Centre's handling of COVID-19 and Pakistan's endorsement is "not a coincidence". Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Poonawalla stated that the former behaves like a strategic expert of Pakistan and China. This comes after Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly raising the issue of India's border standoff with China. The BJP leader also remarked that apart from hating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi have also started hating the nation.

"This is not a coincidence. Rahul Gandhi behaves like a strategic expert of Pakistan and China. He echoes Pakistan's line on the Balakot Air Strikes and echoes China's line on Galwan Valley clashes and the ongoing border standoff. They hate Modi so much that they have also started hating the nation,' said Shehzad Poonawalla.

GOI dismisses reports of undercounting of COVID-19 deaths

Meanwhile, the Centre has dismissed the reports alleging a "significant undercount" of the deaths that occurred during the first two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. It termed the reports as "baseless, misleading and ill-informed". It added that the entire exercise was carried out under the Registrar General of India. In addition, it also remarked that all deaths that were independently reported by states are being compiled centrally. Moreover, the Centre also said that there is an incentive in India to report COVID-19 deaths as they are entitled to monetary compensation. Hence, the likelihood of underreporting is less.

"Government of India has a very comprehensive definition to classify COVID deaths, based on globally acceptable categorisation. All deaths are being independently reported by States, and are being compiled centrally. The backlog in COVID-19 mortality data being submitted by the States at different times are being reconciled in the data of Govt of India on a regular basis," the Press Information Bureau said, adding, "A large number of States have regularly reconciled their death numbers and have reported arrear deaths in a broadly transparent manner. Therefore, to project that deaths have been under-reported is without basis and without justification."

Image: PTI/ANI