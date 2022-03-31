BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Fuel Price Hike Protest; 'LPG More Expensive During UPA Regime'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is now leading the protest of Congress MPs against the fuel price hike. Congress MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha stepped up their protest in the last few days and have voiced out against the government for a surge in fuel prices in Delhi. Amid the continued protest from Congress, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya has now slammed the protesting party and said that the fuel prices are the highest in Congress-ruled states.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to slam the protesting Congress party and their leader Rahul Gandhi. Launching an attack on the party, Malviya shared a series of tweets by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla explaining the rise in fuel prices during the Congress regime. Elaborating the same, Malviya claimed that the price of LPG was more expensive during the UPA rule.

“Congress-ruled Maharashtra and Rajasthan have the highest fuel prices. LPG was far more expensive when UPA was in power than it has ever been in the last 8 years. But Rahul Gandhi is protesting against fuel prices when crude has shot up the world over because of the Ukraine-Russia war...” Amit Malviya wrote while sharing BJP spokesperson’s tweets claiming the same.

Congress ruled Maharashtra and Rajasthan have the highest fuel prices. LPG was far more expensive when UPA was in power than it has ever been in the last 8 years. But Rahul Gandhi is protesting against fuel prices when crude has shot up world over because of Ukraine-Russia war... https://t.co/ab1axOswHe — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 31, 2022

Retail inflation was higher during UPA regime: BJP

In a series of tweets, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad wrote that the states with non-BJP governments claim the most taxes on fuel prices. "Some facts on inflation & price rise that Congress and Rahul Gandhi won't tell you about petrol prices in Mumbai- Rs 116.72 because Maharashtra chose not to cut VAT... 1 litre in Rajasthan Rs 112.80 as VAT rate is 31.1 per cent! Compare this with the rate in UP which is less than Rs 100," he tweeted.

"Price of 14.2 kg non-subsidized LPG cylinder (Indane gas) on 1st Jan 2014 under UPA was Rs 1241 .... March 26th 2022- Rs 949.5," the tweets further mentioned.

Furthermore, the BJP spokesperson also claimed that the retail inflation under NDA was below 6% despite COVID, while it had shot up to over 9% under the UPA regime.

"Obviously given the situation between Ukraine-Russia & other global factors oil prices are rising and it is having an impact on all of us... But compare inflation in India with the situation in the US- The annual inflation rate for the United States is 7.9 per cent for last 12 months," the tweets from the spokesperson claimed.

He also mentioned that the Centre had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel in November 2021 by Rs 5 and Rs 10, while six opposition-ruled states did not reduce their taxes on fuel.

Petrol and diesel prices

Petrol and diesel prices surged by 80 paise a litre each on Thursday, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre. Petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 101.81 per litre as against Rs 101.01 on Wednesday, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 92.27 per litre to Rs 93.07. This is the ninth fuel price hike since the end of a four-and-a-half-month hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Image: PTI/ ANI