BJP Lambasts Rahul Gandhi Over Tiff With Mayawati; Calls Congress Leader 'embarrassment'

Amidst the ongoing political feud between Mayawati and Rahul Gandhi, BJP waded into the debate and mocked the former Congress President for his 'embarrassing comments' on BSP spurning its alliance proposal in bygone UP polls.

Remarking on the matter during a conversation with Republic TV, Senior BJP leader RP Singh, took a dig at the Congress Scion and said, "Rahul Gandhi is a 51-year-old adolescent, who doesn’t know what he's speaking and when he's speaking. He tries to speak like a young, school-going kid. Mayawati, indeed rapped him for getting her involved into the controversy."

“We know in UP Priyanka Vadra had announced herself the CM candidate and Rahul Gandhi is now claiming that Mayawati was offered CM Position. He is just saying this ahead of the Gujarat elections. He is roping in other political parties to save himself. He is very selective and doesn’t talk about what’s happening in Rajasthan under his party's government,” Singh said while speaking to Republic.

#BREAKING | BJP steps into Mayawati vs Rahul Gandhi issue, calls Rahul Gandhi a 'running embarrassment for Congress'



'Rahul Gandhi is a running embarrassment for Congress': Amit Malviya

Meanwhile, in a bold remark, BJP’s Amit Malviya called Gandhi a ‘running embarrassment for Congress,’ and ridiculed the Wayanad MP for his comments on Mayawati. Malviya was attempting a dig at Rahul Gandhi for the latter's war of words with the BSP leader that had made headlines recently.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Malviya wrote, “Rahul Gandhi is a running embarrassment for the Congress party but one has to give it to them, they still want him as their national president! It takes a special kind of hide to take someone, who attracts universal ridicule, as their leader…”

In a separate Tweet, he further ridiculed Congress party members, who, according to Malviya, laud Gandhi’s ‘gibberish.’ “The outrageous and delusional, often sinister things, Rahul Gandhi says is a matter of grave concern, but what is worse is a room full of people applauding his gibberish. It almost seems like no one in the Congress has the courage to tell the Yuvraj that he is naked,” he said.

Mayawati-Rahul Gandhi political slugfest

The controversy broke out after Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that the Indian National Congress had offered to form an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and even asked Mayawati to fight for the CM seat, however, the grand old party’s proposal was neglected.

Further, into his tirade, the Wanayad MP slammed the BSP supremo alleging that Mayawati intentionally gave a clear path to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the polls. Gandhi’s remarks had met with a sharp retort from Mayawati, who advised Congress leader to set his own house in order first.

The BSP supremo has now slammed Rahul Gandhi and his party and called the allegations "outrightly fallacious". Slamming Gandhi's comments on her party, Mayawati said that it was wrong and portrayed the Congress leader’s inferior feelings towards the BSP. “Rahul Gandhi's allegations of BSP being afraid of BJP and that they asked us about the alliance and offered CM post to me and that I didn't respond is outrightly fallacious,” Mayawati said in a press briefing on Sunday.a