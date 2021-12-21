Last Updated:

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi On Lynching Allegations; 'Rajiv Gandhi Justified Genocide Of Sikhs'

BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted a video of Congress' Rajiv Gandhi where he is heard justifying the Sikh genocide that took place after Indira Gandhi had died.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: ANI/PTI


Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for blaming the ruling Government over Punjab lynching, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) said that Rajiv Gandhi justified the genocide of Sikhs. BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted an old video of Rajiv Gandhi where he is talking about the violence followed after the death of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Congress took to streets, raised slogans like ‘khoon ka badla khoon se lenge', raped women, wrapped burning tyres around necks of Sikh men while dogs gorged on charred bodies dumped in drains.,' wrote Malviya on Twitter. 

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi:

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over Punjab lynching 

Despite two men being lynched to death over sacrilege allegations in Punjab, the former Congress president took a dig at PM Modi and the Centre on Tuesday. Instead of condemning the lynching, he claimed that this phenomenon was unheard of before the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014. Until now, very few politicians from mainstream parties barring Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi have unequivocally condemned the lynchings while focusing only on the 'sacrilege' aspect. 

READ | 'Lynching unheard of before 2014': Rahul Gandhi mum on Punjab incidents; targets PM Modi

Punjab lynching

On December 18, a man was seen jumping across the railings inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, caught in time before an alleged sacrilege attempt and beaten to death thereafter. Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by the Amritsar DCP to probe the possible conspiracy behind this act of sacrilege. A day later, an unidentified person was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of disrespecting the Nishan Sahib- the Sikh religious flag at a Gurudwara located on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur road in Nizampur village of Punjab.

READ | British MP Preet Kaur Gill condemns sacrilege, lynching incidents in Punjab; demands probe

However, Jalandhar IG GS Dhillon revealed that the police had not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib and Guru Granth Sahib in Kapurthala. In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, he said, "We have not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib and Guru Granth Sahib. Therefore, there is no sacrilege attempt to have taken place in Kapurthala". When confronted with this revelation, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi refrained from giving a categorical response and merely affirmed that the investigation is underway. 

READ | BJP's Sirsa accuses Congress of 'playing both sides like 1984' as Singhvi slams lynchings

Image: ANI/PTI

READ | Kapurthala SSP sheds light on lynching, says 'Mob instigated using Amritsar sacrilege bid'
READ | Abhishek Singhvi slams double lynching in Punjab over 'sacrilege'; demands strict action
Tags: BJP, Rahul Gandhi, Punjab
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND