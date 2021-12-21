BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi On Lynching Allegations; 'Rajiv Gandhi Justified Genocide Of Sikhs'

Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for blaming the ruling Government over Punjab lynching, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) said that Rajiv Gandhi justified the genocide of Sikhs. BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted an old video of Rajiv Gandhi where he is talking about the violence followed after the death of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Congress took to streets, raised slogans like ‘khoon ka badla khoon se lenge', raped women, wrapped burning tyres around necks of Sikh men while dogs gorged on charred bodies dumped in drains.,' wrote Malviya on Twitter.

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi:

Meet Rajiv Gandhi, father of mob lynching, justifying blood curdling genocide of Sikhs. Congress took to streets, raised slogans like ‘khoon ka badla khoon se lenge', raped women, wrapped burning tyres around necks of Sikh men while dogs gorged on charred bodies dumped in drains. https://t.co/LFAoAgIGVl pic.twitter.com/ntNovHNF3W — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 21, 2021

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over Punjab lynching

Despite two men being lynched to death over sacrilege allegations in Punjab, the former Congress president took a dig at PM Modi and the Centre on Tuesday. Instead of condemning the lynching, he claimed that this phenomenon was unheard of before the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014. Until now, very few politicians from mainstream parties barring Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi have unequivocally condemned the lynchings while focusing only on the 'sacrilege' aspect.

2014 से पहले ‘लिंचिंग’ शब्द सुनने में भी नहीं आता था।



Before 2014, the word ‘lynching’ was practically unheard of. #ThankYouModiJi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 21, 2021

Punjab lynching

On December 18, a man was seen jumping across the railings inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, caught in time before an alleged sacrilege attempt and beaten to death thereafter. Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by the Amritsar DCP to probe the possible conspiracy behind this act of sacrilege. A day later, an unidentified person was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of disrespecting the Nishan Sahib- the Sikh religious flag at a Gurudwara located on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur road in Nizampur village of Punjab.

However, Jalandhar IG GS Dhillon revealed that the police had not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib and Guru Granth Sahib in Kapurthala. In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, he said, "We have not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib and Guru Granth Sahib. Therefore, there is no sacrilege attempt to have taken place in Kapurthala". When confronted with this revelation, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi refrained from giving a categorical response and merely affirmed that the investigation is underway.

Image: ANI/PTI