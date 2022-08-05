BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'death Of Democracy' Remark; Avers 'Stop Criticising Country'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his "death of democracy" remark and said that in attacking PM Modi and BJP, Gandhi is criticising the country.

Addressing a press briefing, BJP leader and former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi over the latter's remark that the BJP government do not want to discuss the issues such as inflation and unemployment, and said "Confused and shocked Rahul Gandhi who never attends any discussion on inflation and unemployment, walks out of the parliament. Even in the inflation and Covid-19 pandemic, the government provided 200 crore free vaccines and food to 80 crore people." Adding further he said, "Rahul Gandhi clearly lied. Did Congress take part in the discussion held over inflation in the parliament? The discussion on Inflation and unemployment is the excuse, the real reason is to scare the ED and save the family."

#LIVE | Do you have democracy in your Party?: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'death of Democracy' jibe. Watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/Nsfzb0YYTI pic.twitter.com/aQnb7vU3bB — Republic (@republic) August 5, 2022

On Wayanad MP's "death of democracy" remark, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Rahul Gandhi has said a shameful and irresponsible thing about democracy." Recalling the emergency era under former PM Indira Gandhi, BJP questioned whether Rahul Gandhi followed democracy within his own party.

'Tell the country why are you on bail?': BJP to Rahul Gandhi

Speaking about the National Herald case, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "The case was already filed before our government came to the power. The complaint was registered to the Magistrate who took cognisance of it and section 420 (cheating) and 120B (conspiracy) were charged. The court found that this appears to be a clear case of cheating and conspiracy to grab public property."

"In 2010, AJL (owned by the Congress leaders) gave all the shares of the National Herald to Young India. Sonia Gandhi with 38% and Rahul Gandhi with 38% were the directors of Young India. They gave Rs 50 lakhs to National Herald and Congress wrote off Rs 80 crore loans," Prasad said. He said that Gandhis acquired thousands of crores worth of National Herald’s property by giving only Rs 5 lakhs.

'Stop demeaning the institutes of India'

Rahul Gandhi on Friday in his press conference claimed that all institutions in the country are controlled by RSS. The saffron party leader attacked Gandhi over his demeaning remark on the country's institutions and said, "When your complaint on corruption is not quashed by the courts, then you will blame institutions? India’s judiciary is free... If you want you can criticise PM Modi and BJP, you can do that. But you are criticising the country. To protect yourself from the corruption charges, you are criticising the whole country and its institution. Stop demeaning the institutes of India."

Notably, cornered over his alleged role in the National Herald case, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a frontal attack against the Centre on Friday. It is pertinent to mention that the Congress party is also staging a nationwide protest against the price rise and other issues including ED's probe in National Herald.