BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Hyderabad Photo-op; Questions His Silence On Nagaraju's Murder

With the entire nation demanding justice for Nagaraju, the BJP has come down heavily on Rahul Gandhi's photo-op with members of the NSUI in Hyderabad. The Congress MP's stony silence on the Hyderabad honour killing has evoked the ire of the BJP, which has questioned why he won't meet the family of Nagaraju or his distraught wife Sultana, who was a witness to her husband's brutal murder.

Speaking to Republic TV, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said, "A Hindu man was murdered for marrying a Muslim woman, but Rahul Gandhi Ji, one of the Opposition party leaders, the Congress party's upcoming prime minister candidate, I am asking him, why he is not saying anything. Because of vote-bank politics. He has been on a 2-day visit to Telangana, but the message he has given is not acceptable."

On Thursday, 25-year-old Billapuram Nagaraju was thrashed to death with an iron rod by the relatives of his wife who were against their interfaith marriage in Saroornagar. According to Telangana police, Nagaraju was in a relationship with Syed Ashrin Sulthana since their days in college. The couple got married in January 2022 after which Sulthana converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Pallavi. They were traveling together on a bike when Nagaraju was attacked and killed by his wife's brothers.

BJP takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'cluelessness' on Telangana visit

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi met NSUI's State president Venkat Balmoor and 18 other leaders at Chanchalguda Jail in Hyderabad. The NSUI members were protesting outside the Osmania University seeking permission for Gandhi's visit to the campus on May 7, after which, they were detained for 'obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty'. The Telangana Police has accused the NSUI workers of pelting stones to get inside the university building.

The soul of the Congress party are its dedicated workers, who are waging a selfless battle against injustice.



I will always stand by them.



Heading to Chanchalguda jail to meet the 18 NSUI student leaders who have been illegally arrested by TRS govt for protesting peacefully. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2022

Shri @RahulGandhi ji met with @TSNSUI President @VenkatBalmoor and other leaders at the Chanchalguda jail, who were illegally arrested by the TRS govt for protesting peacefully.

Thank you so much Sir for always stand with us. pic.twitter.com/lNaOAJigY5 — NSUI (@nsui) May 7, 2022

In the wake of the Gandhi scion's visit, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a video of Rahul Gandhi asking his colleagues what to speak in the Telangana farmers' rally. The video showed Gandhi sitting with Telangana Congress leaders including state unit chief Revanth Reddy before the public meeting and being clueless over the 'main theme' of the event.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying, "What is the main theme today? What exactly should I speak? Shut the camera." Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya slammed his "exaggerated sense of entitlement". According to Malviya, the ex-Congress President's lack of awareness was a result of his frequent foreign trips.