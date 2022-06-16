BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Alleged Motilal Vora Mention To ED; Says 'family Ingracious'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Rahul Gandhi for allegedly dragging late Motilal Vora, former Congress treasurer, in the National Herald money laundering case. The saffron party claimed that the Gandhi family can sacrifice any of their party workers for their own interests.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha said, "Late Motilal Vora was a dedicated Congress worker. He served the party for a long time. The way Rahul Gandhi is trying to blame him is not merely to escape from the blame but also he is paying the worst obituary to the ex-Congress worker. His dedication and work have not been acknowledged by the party leadership. When he died there was no shradhanjali sabha for him at the national level."

He added, "I consider that this family has most ingratitude for most of the dedicated workers. They serve their own interest. They serve for their own interest and for that they can sacrifice any worker, their dignity and career."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala also put forward several questions in front of Rahul Gandhi in connection with Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and Young Indian.

"Is it not true that shares of AJL were surreptitiously transferred to Young Indian and people? Is it not true that Young Indian was given a huge loan waiver by Congress of 90 crores even as Young Indian started doing real estate business...Is it not true that hundreds of crores were not paid on taxes?" Poonawala asked.

Rahul Gandhi blames late Motilal Vora for transactions with AJL: Sources

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told Enforcement Directorate that the late Motilal Vora was responsible for all the transactions between AJL and Young Indian.

The Gandhi scion claimed that Vora was responsible for all transactions pertaining to Young India's acquisition of AJL's assets worth hundreds of crores from Congress, sources said.

Gandhi also denied having any personal knowledge of transactions or loans by the Young Indian and blamed everything on Vora. Notably, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul hold 76 percent in Young India the remaining 24 percent was held by Vora and Oscar Fernandes (12 percent each). Fernandes passed away in September 2021.