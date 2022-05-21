BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Anti-India Tirade; 'Always Engages In Disturbing India's Harmony'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for damaging the image of India in London. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stressed that it's a habit of Rahul Gandhi and his family to make anti-India remarks in the process of targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's comments on India's foreign policies, Bhatia stated, "He doesn't know 'abcd' of foreign policies".

He further attacked the Congress leader for comparing the Ladakh border issue to the Ukraine crisis and said that the Gandhi scion does not know the 'power of India'.

"Rahul Gandhi goes to the seminar of Cambridge University in London and tarnishes the image of the country. It has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi and Gandhi's family that while hating Modi Ji, they have started giving statements against Mother India," Gaurav Bhatia said while addressing a press briefing in Delhi.

"You can oppose BJP, it is a part of healthy politics. But if you say abusive words to our country, make baseless allegations, then not only BJP will strongly oppose it but the people of the country will also oppose it", he added.

'Rahul Gandhi is a failed Congress leader': BJP

Calling Rahul Gandhi a 'failed Congres leader', the BJP's Bhatia said, "A desperate Congress and its failed leader, Rahul Gandhi, always engage in planting, disturbing India's harmony".

Hitting out at the Congress leader for stating that the ruling party has spread kerosene all over the country, Bhatia said, "Congress party sprinkles kerosene oil. In the carnage of 1984, the leaders of the Congress party got the massacre done, it was the Congress leaders who poured that kerosene".

Rahul Gandhi in London

Addressing an ‘Ideas for India’ conference at Cambridge in London, Rahul Gandhi said that India is not in a 'good place' as he attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and stressed that the opposition needs to bring "people, communities, states, and religions" together.

"India is not in a good place. BJP has spread kerosene all over the country. You need one spark & we'll be in big trouble. I think that's also the responsibility of the opposition, the Congress, to bring people, communities, states, & religions together", he stated.

In another controversial statement, the Congress leader compared the Ladakh situation to the Ukraine crisis and said, "The Russians tell Ukraine that we do not accept your territorial integrity. We refuse to believe that the two districts are yours, we are going to strike those two districts to ensure that you break ties with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Please see, the situation is the same in both the places."

