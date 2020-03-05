BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's "divided And Burnt" Remark, Reminds Him Of Cong's 'divide & Rule'

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's statement of India being "divided and burnt", Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday slammed the Congress leader and said that he is used to making such childish statements. Joshi further attacked Congress stating that it was the divide and rule policy of Congress for the past 70 years that has brought the grand old party where it is now.

"Rahul Gandhi is used to giving childish statements...Congress followed the divide and rule policy for 70 years. Where is Congress now? The party is where it is now because of divide and rule politics," Joshi said inside Parliament premises.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Visits Riot-affected NE Delhi, Urges Govt To Discuss Situation In Parliament

'India is being divided'

A delegation of Congress MPs led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi visited the riot-affected areas of Delhi on Wednesday to assess the situation on the ground. Citing the reason for the party's visit, Cong MP K Suresh said their party MPs were under "tremendous pressure" from their constituencies to visit the violence-hit north-east Delhi and meet the affected families.

Rahul Gandhi addressed the media after assessing the damage in riot-hit areas in Northeast Delhi and said no one has benefited from the violence that left at least 46 dead in four days of mayhem last week. “Violence benefits no one, it only harms people and Bharat Mata. India is being divided,” he said.

READ | 'No One Has Benefitted,' Says Rahul Gandhi After Visting Riot-affected Brijpuri In Delhi

The delegation also visited a school in Brijpuri which was set on fire during the violence last week. “This school was the future of India, hate and violence have destroyed it. Our future has been burnt here,” the former Congress president said. The Congress had been pressing for a discussion in Parliament on the Delhi violence. The government says it is ready to hold a discussion but after Holi. The Congress-led opposition in a bid to stall the Lok Sabha session created ruckus in the parliament and also resorted to tearing and throwing papers on speaker Om Birla.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi And Congress' 'political Tourism' To Riot-affected Areas In Delhi

READ | BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi And Congress' 'political Tourism' To Riot-affected Areas In Delhi