BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'intimidation' Claims; 'Fighting To Save Parivaar, Not Democracy'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, slammed former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's comment moments after he labelled the ED's sealing of the office of Young Indian as 'intimidation tactics'.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that this is not "Loktantra Bachao but Brashtachar Bachao Aandolan (Agitation not to save democracy but to save corruption) of the Congress party." "Therefore, today Rahul Gandhi is saying no matter how much the laws, the agencies of law, and the courts of law try, we will not stop doing corruption," he added.

"Firstly, they will do corruption, then take a vow for it and then take out a rally. The High Court and the Supreme Court have given no relief to Rahul Gandhi. Is Mr Gandhi alluding that the courts of law are vindictive? Is Mr Gandhi alluding that they are against Loktantra? So this is not the fight of Loktantra, this is the fight of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party to save Parivartantra and Brashtachar that the Parivaar has done," Poonawalla said. "Today the question is after looting 200 crores worth of properties, getting no relief from the High Court and Supreme Court. When agencies act as per the law, instead of cooperating you confront, interfere, obstruct, intimidate the law and then you say that you are fighting to save democracy," the BJP spokesperson added.

Shehzad Poonawalla continued, "Country and democracy are not one family and corruption of one family is not a democracy of the country. The question is when actions are being taken over the corruptions then why is there tension in the Parivaar because they know all the loot they have done will be held accountable by the agencies and now that the laws' claws are reaching them they are trying to interfere and intimidate the law".

Republic confronts Rahul Gandhi on National Herald

On Thursday, Republic TV confronted Rahul Gandhi where he refused to answer questions pertaining to the facts of the National Herald case, and vowed to remain undeterred in his fight to 'save the democracy and nation'.

"You are talking about National Herald... this is an intimidation attempt. They think they can put a little pressure on us and we will shut up. We will not stay quiet. What Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji are doing against the country, we will stand against us no matter what. Who is talking about running? They are. We will not be intimidated, we are not scared of Narendra Modi, they can do whatever they want it does not matter," said Congress leader said.

"My work is to protect the nation, save the democracy, and maintain harmony, no matter what I will do. No one can stop me," he added, remaining mum on Republic TV's repeated questions on the ED's probe.

(Image: PTI/ANI)