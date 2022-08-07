BJP Slams Raj CM Ashok Gehlot Over 'rape' Remark; 'Congress Mindset Emboldening Criminals'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Sunday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his 'rape' comment. He also claimed that the 'mindset of Congress is emboldening criminals'.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Rathore said, "If you go into last three years how Rajasthan has changed, you will realise that police are not available to the general public to protect them. You will also realise that to save the chair, the CM has allowed all the MLAs to carry on whatever they want to do. There is no law and order."

He added, "The number of (rape) cases has gone up, and Rajasthan is number one. If you see the data for the first four months of this year, the rape cases have gone up by 31%. This is the time for the Chief minister to know his responsibility and protect the people of Rajasthan."

The BJP MP said that Ashok Gehlot's statement emboldens the criminal. "The mindset of Congress is emboldening anyone who wants to commit a crime in Rajasthan, especially in terms of crime against women and communal violence."

'Rape-related murders increased due to law on hanging of culprits': Gehlot

On Friday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that after the law to hang the rape accused became effective, the incidents of murder after rape have surged across the country.

"After the Nirbhaya case, the demand to hang the accused gained momentum and after that, the law came into force. Since then, there has been an increase in the cases of murder of women after rape," the Congress leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country," he added.