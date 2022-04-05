BJP Slams Rajasthan CM's 'immature' Statement After He Blames Party For Karauli Clash

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, after he accused the party of fuelling communal clashes in Karauli.

"The CM's immature statement shows that the neutrality of the government is questionable," BJP leaders said during a press conference in Jaipur. "He blamed the BJP for the violence and indirectly indicated that more such incidents will take place under his government."

Incidents of arson and vandalism were reported in Karauli after stones were pelted at a 'Shobha Yatra' rally that was passing through a Muslim-dominated locality on Saturday, April 2. At least 35 people were injured in the violence.

On Monday, CM Ashok Gehlot shockingly blamed BJP for violence and said that saffron party workers were fuelling riots by creating Hindu-Muslim issues.

"BJP workers come here to provoke violence. They are creating Hindu-Muslim issues across the country. Are we not Hindu? Unrest was being spread by playing DJ and raising slogans in the procession, after which anti-social elements sparked riots. In the process, innocent lives get compromised and those who are not involved in the riots die," Gehlot stated.

He also said that PM Modi should also come forward and condemn the violence irrespective of who's responsible for it. "Be it Hindu or Muslim, anyone who is anti-social should be punished," he said.

The BJP slammed Gehlot for seeking the Prime Minister's response to the horrific clashes. The party has decided to file a detailed report on the incident in three days.

BJP flags inaction despite prior warning about violence

The saffron leaders also pointed out the Congress government's inaction in averting the clashes despite warning from the Popular Front of India. The PFI, in its letter on April 1 had raised an alarm over the possibility of deterioration of the law and order situation. The extremist group had suggested the Government provide a different route for the rally or be on alert during the event. "The state government seems to be on good terms with the PFI," the BJP said.

So far, the police has arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation following the stone-pelting incident. Notably, Congress Councillor Matloob Ahmed has been identified as the key conspirator in the Karauli violence. He has been accused of inciting violence and organising a mob to attack the religious procession. A dedicated team has been set up to nab Matloob Ahmed, who is on the run.