The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lashed out at the Congress-led government in Rajasthan and the state's chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that the law and order situation has worsened in the state, after Rajasthan MP Ranjeeta Koli claimed she was attacked by the mining mafia. The BJP accused Gehlot of supporting extremist groups, including the Popular Front of India (PFI).

While speaking to the media on August 8, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "The rise of elements like PFI in Rajasthan has the blessings of the chief minister." Rathore claimed that Rajasthan had acquired the dubious distinction of being the state with the greatest number of rape cases in the nation while the Congress was in power.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Minister of Culture of India also spoke about the incident, and said, "There is lawlessness in Rajasthan, mining mafia is ruling the state. They had the guts to attack our sitting MP Ranjeeta Koli. This is not the first, but the fourth such attack on her. Law and order situation in Rajasthan is deteriorating. Crimes against Dalits and women are on the rise."

Jaskaur Meena a BJP MP from Dausa in Rajasthan has claimed that the Congress cannot digest the fact that a Dalit woman (Koli) has been elected. Meena also said that she has moved a Zero Hour notice and will take up the matter of the attack on Ranjeeta Koli in the Lower House of Parliament.

BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli's car vandalised by 'mining mafia' in Bharatpur

BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli's car was vandalised in Kaman, Bharatpur district on Monday morning. Blaming the mining mafia for the attack, the Lok Sabha MP from Bharatpur revealed that she could have been killed due to the stone-pelting if she had not stepped out of the car minutes ago.

Taking to Twitter, Koli said, "The mining mafia tried to crush me and my associates with a truck. The encouragement given to the mining mafia by the state government and administration is proof that they do not hesitate to attack even a public representative".

भरतपुर लोकसभा क्षेत्र में अवैध खनन एवं खनन माफिया इस कदर हावी है कि सूचना मिलने पर जब मैं कामां पहुंची तो रात के अंधेरे में अवैध खनन से जुड़ी 100 से भी अधिक गाड़ियां मुझे मौके पर मिली और मेरे द्वारा रोकने पर आज फिर एक बार मुझ पर जानलेवा हमला किया गया। pic.twitter.com/IPnJp1LE3D — Ranjeeta Koli MP (@RanjeetaKoliMP) August 7, 2022

BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli stated, "I had information about 200 vehicles. When I reached here, there were 150 vehicles. When my car stopped in front of the vehicles and I stepped out, stones were pelted at my car. I talked to the SP but he was not ready to come because he said that I have nothing to do with it. The police station is only 100 meters away and yet no police personnel was ready to come here for two hours. This is the 4th attack on me."

Meanwhile, Alok Ranjan, Bharatpur district Magistrate, after reaching the site where Ranjeeta Koli was sitting on a dharna, said, "She is sitting on a dharna alleging overloaded trucks pelted stones at her. We came here, asked her to give a complaint and she agreed. She alleged that she did not get an immediate response from nearby chowkis, which has been brought to the notice of senior police officials."

