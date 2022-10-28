BJP Slams Rajasthan Govt Over Alleged Auctioning Of Girls; Questions Congress' Silence

Bharatiya Janata Party came down heavily on Friday at the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on the alleged auctioning of girls on stamp papers and the refusal thereof resulting in the rape of their mothers to settle the financial disputes on the diktats of caste Panchayats in the State.

Hitting out at Congress over reports of an alleged auction of girls in Rajasthan, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla said, “An incident that shocks the entire country and humanity has taken place in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, where young girls of 8-18 years are being sold on stamp paper, exploited, sexually assaulted and even their mothers are sexually assaulted because they cannot repay the loans. The NHRC has taken cognizance of this and has demanded strict action and a report from the Gehlot government.”

BJP questions the silence of the Vadra-Gandhis

Questioning the silence of the Vadra-Gandhis over the controversy in the Gehlot government, Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Today Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has become Number 1 in rapes, atrocities, and when these incidents come to the fore, the Chief Minister says most of them are fake. He says that rape laws need not be stringent because that is why rapes take place.”

Taking a potshot at Rajasthan ministers, Poonawalla said, “Shantilal Dhariwal minister says that rapes will happen because it is ‘mardo ka pradesh’, but Priyanka Vadra who is very vocal and says, ‘ladki hun lad sakti hun’, has nothing to say when in Rajasthan women are saying, ‘ladki hun toh kya bach sakti hun’."

"She goes across the entire country, but she never comes to Rajasthan, will she go and stand with the victims of Bhilwara, will she go and demand justice for them and seek action against the Chief Minister of the state government who has been in every way ignorant and have been not taken strong action against rapists for a very long time, who haven’t taken action to ensure the protection of women for the last 3.5 years. Today Priyanka Vadra must also tell us that when incidents take place in Jharkhand, in Rajasthan, in Chhattisgarh, why does she eloquently remain silent on these issues? Is women's atrocities only a selective political issue for her?" Shehzad Poonawalla added.

Shocking case of Young Girls being auctioned on stamp paper in Bhilwara Rajasthan!Such stories of sexual slavery from barbaric times 500 years ago happening under Congress! Under Gehlot, Rajasthan has become most unsafe for women!But Priyanka Vadra is SILENT!! NHRC has acted pic.twitter.com/zfmMV8DgjH — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 28, 2022

'Strict action needed': BJP

Meanwhile, BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria said, "These types of incidents come to light on an everyday basis from Rajasthan. They have been auctioning their daughters and mothers. This is extremely shameful for every citizen. No action has been taken. They should make stringent laws and take action to ensure no such shameful incidents occur in the future. Police officials need to closely monitor this case."

BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi said, "It is really very unfortunate. Women in Rajasthan are not safe. And this is not the first time, earlier too girls from Rajasthan were taken to Kerala, but even after that they didn’t take strict actions. The action was taken after people demanded justice. Police officials have information regarding the incident, yet no serious action has been taken till now."

#BREAKING | 'Strict action needed', says BJP as they question the Ashok Gehlot government over alleged auctioning of girls in Rajasthan. An NHRC notice has been issued over the controversy. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/heoBtzeuGo — Republic (@republic) October 28, 2022

Notably, the NHRC on Thursday took a suo motu cognizance on the basis of multiple media reports. After observing the media contents, the Commission issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan and the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state for a detailed report on the matter along with an action taken report, and if not, then proposed measures to prevent such gory incidents within four weeks.