BJP Slams RJD Over Fresh Corruption Case Against Lalu Yadav; 'Every Child Of Bihar Knows'

Following the reports of Lalu Prasad Yadav being charged in a fresh corruption case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the RJD party, and said 'every child of Bihar knows' about the corruption story. Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal alleged that Lalu Yadav has always done wrong work since the 1990s.

Weeks after Lalu Yadav was granted bail in a fodder scam case, a new case has been registered over alleged irregularities in recruitment between 2004 and 2009 when he was Railway Minister.

Sanjay Jaiswal said, "He (Lalu Yadav) has broken every criterion of corruption. Lalu Yadav is indulged in corruption for a long time".

"A lot of corruption in the RJD party, every child of Bihar knows", he added.

While BJP MP Nitin Naveen stated, "What is sown will be reaped".

"He recognizes himself as people's leader but all he has only done is corruption", he added.

Questioning Lalu's frustration over this, the BJP leader said, " Everything is happening under law and constitution".

Lalu Yadav booked in new corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and searches were reported at 16 locations across several cities on Friday (May 20) morning. The case is related to alleged corruption linked to recruitments when Lalu Yadav served as the union railways minister, officials said. The places where searches are conducted include Delhi, Patna, and Gopalganj.

Recently, the 73-year-old leader was granted bail in the fifth fodder case against him. This was the last of the corruption cases linked to the fodder scam in which the RJD leader was convicted and got bail. Soon after the bail, he was hospitalised at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment, which delayed his return to Patna.

Amid the CBI searches at the residence of Rabri Devi, Lalu's wife, a huge police deployment was seen on Friday. Lalu Yadav served as Bihar's Chief Minister between 1990 and 1997.

RJD leaders launched demonstrations, shortly after the searches. Earlier, the RJD's son Tejashwi Yadav had linked the corruption cases to his father's “fight against the BJP”.

(Image: ANI/PTI)