BJP Slams Robert Vadra's Remarks On Lakhimpur Probe, Bashes Congress On Farmers' Concerns

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday lashed out at the Congress party after its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra made comments on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Robert Vadra, who made a public appearance after a break, took credit for action taken in the case. Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra appeared before the UP SIT in connection with the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident on Saturday.

Following the police questioning Ashish Mishra on his involvement in the incident, Robert Vadra claimed that it was his and his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's efforts that made the UP police take action in the case. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed the Congress party and said that the leaders were doing "political tourism" in Uttar Pradesh.

Bhatia claimed that Vadra had no right to make comments on the farmers’ problems as he himself has “snatched” their lands in the past. “In the Congress, the time has come when Robert Vadra will address the problems of the farmers. Vadra himself has grabbed the land of the farmers. The Congress party indulge in political vulturism. Vadra’s comments need to be ignored completely,” he said.

Reacting to the investigation being launched on Union Minister Ajay Mishra, Bhatia said, “law will take its own course. Culprits will be punished according to the law and they will have to face the consequences.” He further went on to allege that the Congress party was hiring workers from their Punjab and Chhattisgarh units to protest in UP as they didn’t have a base in the state.

Charges against Ashish Mishra

After being confronted by Republic TV, Ashish Mishra had broken his silence on the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence and had claimed that he was not present at the site of the incident. His statement came after a video of the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence was shared by opposition parties including Congress and AAP on social media. The 29-second video shows a car travelling at high speed mowing down farmers who are protesting. Moreover, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra. An FIR has been filed against both Ajay Mishra and his son under Section 302.

Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri ensued when farmers began protesting against the Farm Laws outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend on October 3. Claiming that Ashish Mishra shot down protestors and ran over them with his car, farmers resorted to stone-pelting and killed 4 BJP workers with lathis and swords.

How did the Lakhimpur Kheri violence unfold

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the three Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present, one of the farmers was shot dead by Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them. Before the killings, the protesters were seen holding black flags against Maurya's arrival at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. After the incident, farmers started stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 people - including Mishra's driver. The bodies of the four farmers were kept at the spot itself as farm leaders said that last rites will not be performed until their demands are met. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra's removal from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters.

Image: PTI/ANI