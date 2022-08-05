BJP Slams Salman Khurshid's 'save Our Leader' Remark: 'Proves It's Not About The Nation'

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the Delhi Police for taking to the streets wearing black clothes, protesting against price rise, unemployment on Friday. During the protest, one of the senior leaders Salman Khurshid made a candid statement about taking to the streets 'to save their leader' when the demonstrations are on price rise. Following the statement, BJP spokespersons taunted the former Union Minister and stated that his statement proved that it was 'not about the nation, but the family' for him.

‘Appreciate Salman Khurshid’s candidness’: Shehzad Poonawalla

“The cat is out of the bag. I thank Salman Khurshid for his candidness. He has said, this is not about save the country, save democracy, this is about save the family, save corruption, save the leaders, whom to save the leaders from? They save us when we do corruption, we will save the leaders when they engage in corruption,” said Shehzad Poonawalla, spokesperson, BJP.

Nalin Kohli, National Spokesperson, BJP thanked Salman Khurshid for his honesty and said, “BJP has been pointing out, the Congress party’s first family - the Nehru-Gandhi family - is basically putting a complete stop to all work for its personal interest. They are being investigated and should co-operate with the investigation, why bring Parliament to hold, why pretend it’s a Satyagraha about something bigger? It confirms that the entire movement is to drum up support for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who has much to answer in the National Herald case.”

The agenda is clear as daylight



It is not about saving India but saving Parivar & saving Bhrashtacharis



You save me & I save you from investigations



Brashtachar Bachao Andolan



Hear what Salman Khursheed is saying “I am here to save my Neta as my netas save me” pic.twitter.com/AeaGy9yWno — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 5, 2022

Earlier during the countrywide agitations organised by the Congress party, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid stated, that he was participating in the stir to save his leaders. “Why will I come to save the family? I will come to save my leaders, my leader saves me. I have no issue if they (BJP) make this a definition of family.”

#WATCH | Delhi: "...Why will I come to save the family? I'll come to save my leader, my leader saves me. I have no issue if they make this a definition of family," Congress leader Salman Khurshid says on BJP's allegation that the party's protest is an attempt to save the "family" pic.twitter.com/Zg2hS4Jtsz — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Congress’ countrywide protests against price rise, unemployment

The Congress on August 5 organised countrywide demonstrations against rising prices of essential commodities, unemployment, etc. The Delhi police later detained Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi as section 144 was imposed in New Delhi since the morning of Friday. Additionally, other senior leaders including Harish Rawat, P Chidambaram, and Deepender Hooda, were also detained.

Rahul Gandhi also addressed a press conference on August 5 alleging a complete collapse of democracy in India under the BJP government. He said, "What we are witnessing is the death of democracy. What India has been built brick by brick starting almost a century ago is basically being destroyed in front of your eyes. All of India knows it. Anybody who stands against the idea of dictatorship, doesn't matter who he is- caste, religion, male, female, he is viciously attacked, put in jail, arrested."