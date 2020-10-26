BJP Slams 'shameful But Expected Rahul Gandhi-directed' Burning Of PM's Effigy In Punjab

Referring to the Congress as a party with a combination of 'despondency and shamelessness', BJP national President JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on the Sonia Gandhi-led party, accusing the party head of possessing an 'empty rhetoric of decency and democracy' while her son Rahul Gandhi 'complemented' her by live demonstrations, lies and aggression.

The BJP leader's attack on the Congress party comes after their cadre burnt an effigy of PM Modi on the pretext of protesting against the Farm Laws.

Talking on the Congress, JP Nadda slammed the 'Rahul Gandhi-directed burning of PM Modi's effigy' and called it a shameless act although it wasn't unexpected. The BJP leader pointed out that Congress never respected the office of the PM and that it was evident during the rule of the UPA from 2004 to 2014 as the party weakened the institutional authority of then PM Manmohan Singh.

Combination of despondency and shamelessness is dangerous. Congress possesses both. Empty rhetoric of decency and democracy by the Mother is ‘complemented’ by live demonstrations of politics of hate, anger, lies and aggression by the Son. Double standards galore! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 26, 2020

The Rahul Gandhi-directed drama of burning PM’s effigy in Punjab is shameful but not unexpected. After all, the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty has NEVER respected the office of the PM. This was seen in the institutional weakening of the PM’s authority during the UPA years of 2004-2014. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 26, 2020

The BJP leader said that the conduct of the Congress party 'reeks with disgust'. Further, JP Nadda highlighted that the atrocities committed on Dalits, SC/ST communities was on an all-time high in the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan while women were feeling unsafe in both the Ashok Gehlot-ruled Rajasthan and Capt. Amarinder Singh-ruled Punjab. Nadda also said that the Punjab ministers were involved in scholarship scams.

If there is one party whose conduct reeks of disgust, it is Congress. Atrocities against SC/ST communities are at an all time high in Rajasthan, women are unsafe in Rajasthan as well as Punjab, and their Punjab Ministers are committing scholarships scams. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 26, 2020

Moreover, Nadda termed Congress' personal hatred towards PM Modi - who was born into a poor family and went on to became the PM - as historic and said that the love showered on PM Modi by the people of India was equally historic. Nadda added that there will be a proportionate increase in the support for PM Modi as the Congress' hate and lies increases.

One dynasty’s deep personal hatred against a person who was born in poverty and became PM is historic. Equally historic is the love people of India have showered upon PM @narendramodi. More Congress’ lies and hate increases, the more people will support PM Modi! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 26, 2020

Nadda slams Maharashtra govt

Amid the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's unmitigated witch-hunt against the Republic Media Network, BJP National President JP Nadda slammed the Maharashtra government for the 'brute usage of power' in their attempt to muzzle the freedom of speech and called it the 'trademark Congress style'.

JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government, stressing that the Congress could never 'pontificate' on freedom of speech as they have 'contempt for dissenting voices'. Taking on the Congress, JP Nadda highlighted that a free press always rattled Congress and went on to cite the treatment meted out to the press during the Emergency in Indira Gandhi's rule and the 'brazen attempts' made by Rajiv Gandhi to silence the free media.

