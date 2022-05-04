BJP Slams Shiv Sena After NIA's Revelation On Mansukh Hiren's Death; 'Real Bosses In Govt'

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday named former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma as the 'key conspirator' in the Mansukh Hiren murder case and that ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze funded the entire plot and paid Rs 45 lakhs, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Government, asking, "who is the real boss?"

While speaking to Republic, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, "Since day one, we have been saying that be it Mr Vaze or any other officer, they are the frontman. Their real bosses are the Maharashtra government and the leaders who are behind this conspiracy. Their names should be exposed. The names that we have seen till now are not the key names, the key names are some politicians who sitting in the Maharashtra government."

On the other hand, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya told Republic, "It is now an open secret that both Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Vaze were illegally reappointed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. But who is actually behind this? I suggest one should go a little deeper." He added that while Pradeep Sharma contested the 2019 Assembly elections on a Shiv Sena ticket, Vaze was the spokesperson for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

NIA: 'Sachin Vaze Paid Rs 45L To Pradeep Sharma For Mansukh's Murder'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Thursday, named former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma as the 'key conspirator' in the Mansukh Hiren murder case. Another big disclosure has been made by the NIA, which has revealed that the entire murder was plotted inside the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office compound. Moreover, ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze funded the entire plot and paid Rs 45 lakh for Hiren's murder.

An affidavit has been filed by the NIA before the Bombay HC on Wednesday stating that former police officer Pradeep Sharma was the 'main conspirator' behind the killing of Mansukh Hiren. The affidavit has further stated that the "alleged conspiracy was hatched in the CP compound building, where Pradeep Sharma and other accused attended various meetings and Sachin Vaze gave Rs 45 lakh to Pradeep Sharma for henchmen to kill Mansukh Hiren." The sensational revelations have been made in response to the bail application filed by Pradeep Sharma. The HC has posted the matter for hearing on July 17.