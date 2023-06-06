BJP Slams Siddaramaiah Govt After Congress Min Threatens To Jail Hindutva Writer Sulibele

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launched a scathing attack at Congress Minister MB Patil after the latter threatened to put Hindutva writer and orator Chakravarthy Sulibele behind bars accusing him of dividing society into communal lines. Defending the writer, BJP MP Surya stated, "Abuse of power is a common feature of Siddaramaiah government."

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader wrote, "Karnataka Minister Sri MB Patil's threat to jail Sri Sulibele Chakravarthy only further proves Sulibele’s accusation that this is a Hitler-ish Govt that is keen to curb freedom of speech. In less than a fortnight of assuming office, these open threats to abuse power is a common feature of the Siddaramiah government. We will fight every abuse of power, both inside and outside courts."

Karnataka Minister Sri @MBPatil’s threat to jail Sri Sulibele Chakravarthy only further proves Sulibele’s accusation that this is a Hitler-ish Govt that is keen to curb freedom of speech.



In less than a fortnight of assuming office, these open threats to abuse power is a common… — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 5, 2023

MB Patil's statement against the writer

The statement by Tejasvi Surya came after Patil on Saturday said, "Mr Sulibele all the disaster you caused in previous 4 years, be it regarding textbooks, Halal, Hijab and Azaan, we will put an end to all this. If he does all the drama from now on, he'll be put behind bars."

Sulibele's remark against Congress government

Earlier during a program commemorating Veer Savarkar's140th birth anniversary, Sulibele compared the Congress government to Hitler’s regime. He said that Congress wanted to cancel the event right after coming into power and called the state government a 'Hitler's government.' The statements by the Hindu writer angered the Congress and BJP.