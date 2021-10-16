BJP Slams Sonia Gandhi Over Party Leadership; 'democracy Non-existent In Congress'

The BJP on Monday took a dig at the Congress after the latter's Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. Addressing a press conference, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia spoke about Sonia Gandhi's statement where she asserted that she is the 'full-time hands-on President' of the grand old party. Taking a dig at Sonia Gandhi and the Indian National Congress, Bhatia said that Gandhi should have told the G-23 leaders that she is the full-time President of the party. This comes after the G-23 group of dissident Congress leaders have repeatedly criticised the high command.

"Rahul Gandhi keeps saying that democracy is in danger. The fact is that democracy is non-existent in the Congress party. When Kapil Sibal raised the issue, Congress workers attacked his house with tomatoes," said Gaurav Bhatia

Gaurav Bhatia hits out at Congress over farmers' protest

The BJP leader further slammed the Congress and said that it raises the farmers' issues whenever they find it convenient. In addition, he also remarked that the farmers were lathi-charged in Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Punjab. Bhatia slammed Sonia Gandhi for being silent on the issue.

"Why are you quiet on these issues? If any cases of Dalit harassment rise, then they happen in Congress-ruled states. Today we raised the issue of a Dalit who was killed in Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. If you consider yourself as an opposition and Dalits are killed in states that you rule, you keep quiet," added Gaurav Bhatia

Gaurav Bhatia attacks Congress over Singhu border incident

Bhatia went on to launch a scathing attack on Congress over the Singhu border incident. He criticised the CWC for not discussing the incident and questioned if the grand old party stood with people who have 'Taliban mentality'. In addition, he also slammed BKU leader Rakesh Tikait who claimed that the protestors have nothing to do with the Singhu border incident. He attacked the opposition for not considering other citizens of India

"The professional protestors have no responsibility towards the other citizens of the country who may agree or disagree with you. But their lives are equally important. It pains to see that for the sake of petty cheap and vote bank politics, the opposition mainly the Congress will maintain a deafening silence on this key issue. They don't even have the courage to call a spade a spade as it does not suit their political narrative," he added

'Opposition's Taliban mentality will not be tolerated'

Gaurav Bhatia further asserted that the BJP will not tolerate the traces of the Talibani ideology in the opposition parties' manoeuvres. He asserted that though one can express dissent or criticise, they do not have a right to break the law and take away a human life. He stated that the issue should be taken seriously.

'I am full-time, hands-on Congress President': Sonia Gandhi

During the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, party chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday asserted that she is a 'full-time, hands-on Congress President', refuting the G-23's allegations. Calling for unity among party ranks, Gandhi warned members to not talk to her via the media and communicate within party office walls. This is the first physical meeting of the CWC since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.