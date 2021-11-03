BJP Slams Terror Backers After J&K Govt Sacks Pakistan Sympathisers

Terminating two government employees including the DYSP of J&K prison department, Feroz Ahmad Lone and Javed Shah, a school principal, the UT administration has now sent a strong message to terror backers. The sackings have been deemed as a strict message by the Manoj Sinha-led J&K government towards Pakistan sympathisers. Following the sackings, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the UT have now come forward to slam the terrorist sympathisers.

BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina said that the administration won’t allow anyone to instigate the masses against the country. “Those on one hand are enjoying all the luxuries of government corridors, they are getting money, salaries from government treasuries and they are working for Pakistan,” Raina said. “We won’t allow any forces to instigate the masses against the country, and we won’t allow anybody to carry out the anti-national agenda in Kashmir valley,” he added. Meanwhile, BJP leader and former J&K deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta also slammed the Pak sympathisers.

Kavinder Gupta said that people working for Pakistan from the UT are affecting the peace of the region. He further added that the DYSP and school principal were placed into position under the Omar Abdullah led National Conference government. However, Abdullah claimed that Lone was appointed in 2007-2008 and his appointment was challenged in court & the court cleared his appointment in 2012, and thus was not appointed under his regime.

Kashmir civilian killings

In the first two weeks of October, eleven civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terror outfits in protest against Centre's revocation of Article 370 and domicile laws. The latest attack was on two labourers from Bihar - Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev - who were shot dead point-blank in Kulgam. Previously, on Saturday, a gol gappa hawker from Bihar (Arbind Kumar Sah) and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh (Sagir Ahmad). Of the 11 people killed, five are non-locals while the remaining were Kashmiri residents (4 non-Muslims & 1 Muslim).

The recent spate of killings began with the gunning down of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar, Mohammad Shafi Lone, a taxi driver. Later two teachers - Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur and a street food vendor Virender Paswan too have were killed by terrorists. In all instances, terrorists have checked the Aadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if non-locals or non-Muslims. In response, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations in the Kashmir valley in connection with the terror attacks in J&K and other major cities by the cadres of terrorist organisations such as TRF, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Image: ANI/ Shutterstock