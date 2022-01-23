BJP Slams TMC Over Attack On MP Arjun Singh; 'Bengal A Symbol Of Political Violence'

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday condemned the attack on party's MP Arjun Singh and said that the Trinamool Congress goons have made the state a symbol of political violence. He said that the mob attack on Singh is a symbol of West Bengal's law and order model.

"In Mamata Didi's government, TMC goons have made Bengal a symbol of political violence. If the MPs elected by the people in Bengal are not safe, how will the people of Bengal be protected from the goons of TMC! The mob attack on MP Arjun Singh ji is a symbol of Bengal's law and order model," Sambit Patra tweeted while sharing a video of the purported incident.

ममता दीदी की सरकार में TMC और उनके गुंडों ने बंगाल को राजनीतिक हिंसा का प्रतीक बना दिया है।



बंगाल में जनता द्वारा चुने गए सांसद सुरक्षित नहीं तो TMC के गुंडों से बंगाल की जनता कैसे सुरक्षित होगी!



सांसद अर्जुन सिंह जी के ऊपर यह मॉब अटैक बंगाल की कानून व्यवस्था मॉडल का प्रतीक है। pic.twitter.com/8MhbLr0U1T — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 23, 2022

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also said that the state under Mamata Banerjee has become lawless. "From the gory post-poll violence under her watch which saw men maimed and killed, women raped, there isn’t a day her goons don’t run amok. Today, BJP MP Arjun Singh was attacked while garlanding Netaji’s statue, her police looked on...," he tweeted.

BJP, TMC clash near Kolkata as stones hurled at MP Arjun Singh

Clashes broke out between TMC and BJP workers in the Bhatpara area near Kolkata on Sunday as stones were allegedly hurled at Barrackpore Member of Parliament (MP) Arjun Singh when he was attending an event to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

According to police, two cars, including a police vehicle, were destroyed in hooliganism in North 24 Parganas district. Arjun Singh was rescued and sent to his residence safely, police said.

On Saturday night, crude bombs were thrown at TMC's office on BT Road, leading to a confrontation between the two sides. Cops said that they are investigating both cases. No arrests have been made yet.