Reacting to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Udayan Guha’s recent remarks on the Border Security Force (BSF), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have now launched an attack at Guha. The TMC leader on Wednesday faced criticism by the opposition BJP for making ‘inappropriate comments' on the conduct of the BSF personnel. BJP leader Saumitra Khan challenged Guha to ‘come to the borders’. Khan also wrote to the Prime Minister demanding the arrest of the TMC leader.

TMC leader Udayan Guha on Tuesday raised eyebrows by making a contentious remark against the armed forces as the West Bengal Assembly passed the resolution against the extension of the BSF jurisdiction by the central government. Guha accused the army officers of inappropriately touching women trespassing the border areas in the name of security checks. BJP MP Saumitra Khan, while speaking to Republic regarding the controversial comments, criticised Guha and said that he has written to the PM demanded Guha's arrest.

Speaking to Republic, MP Saumitra Khan said, “He has insulted our BSF Jawans. He should be sent to jail. I am challenging him to come at border. I am writing a letter to the PM demanding his arrest.” Furthermore, she backed the BSF personnel on the line of duty. “Being an MLA, how can someone talk like this. This is an insult to our nation. BSF is protecting our country and TMC is insulting them. They (BSF) are up against infiltrators and smugglers,” Khan added. On Tuesday, several BJP MLAs in the house also attacked Guha over his comments and requested the speaker that it should be expunged.

TMC leader alleges BSF personnel touch women inappropriately during checks

Trinamool Congress leader Udayan Guha on Tuesday faced criticism by the opposition BJP for making ‘inappropriate comments' on the conduct of the BSF personnel. In a shocking statement, Guha accused the army officers of inappropriately touching women trespassing the border areas in the name of security checks. “A child living in a border area can never be patriotic if he witnesses his mother being inappropriately touched under the garb of body search by the BSF," TMC leader Guha said.

BSF responds to Guha

Responding to the claims made by the Trinamool MLA, the BSF repudiated the allegations made against the conduct of the security personnel as baseless and said that “BSF is a professional force and has always performed the mandated duties by adhering to the rules & regulations. BSF Mahila Prahari is the one who does frisking of females. The allegations of inappropriately touching women by BSF personnel are utterly baseless.”

West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against BSF’s jurisdiction extension

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday passed the resolution against the centre’s validation of allowing the Border Security Forces to conduct searches up to 50km of the international border in Assam, West Bengal and Punjab without taking any due permission of central or state government officials. West Bengal became the second state after Punjab where such a resolution has been tabled and passed. The resolution was moved by state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee.

