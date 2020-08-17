BJP Slams Uddhav Govt's Latest Statement In Sushant Case; Claims 'trying To Save Someone'

As the demand for a fair probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death increases, BJP's Ram Kadam accused the Maharashtra government of 'saving people' by tampering with the probe. This statement from Ram Kadam came after Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope urged that no one should interfere in the matter.

"If there was a suicide, I feel this is unfortunate. He was a nice artist. Some things are legal by nature and are subject to investigation by police. There is no need for so much buzz. Cops are doing their job. Let them do their job. Culprits if any will face legal action. No one should interfere and the matter should not be politicised," said Rajesh Tope.

Rebuking the statement by Rajesh Tope, the BJP leader questioned the reason for Maharashtra's government's objection over CBI probe, alleging that the government is trying to save someone. There have been widespread similar claims miring the probe in controversy, ranging from not even filing an FIR till now to allegedly destroying evidence and even scuppering the probe under political pressure.

"This statement from the health minister and other ministers clearly shows, Maharashtra government is trying to save some people and so they are refraining from the CBI probe. What objection do they have? From where do their leaders get inspiration to find out a conclusion for a matter way before anything," said Ram Kadam

Subramanian Swamy Warns Maha Govt

As the plot thickens around Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday, asserted the late actor's murder to be a "Waterloo and Watergate for Bollywood, Mumbai police, and Maharashtra government." Furthermore, earlier in the day, Republic TV accessed explosive material from June 14 which has brought to light the presence of a 'mystery girl' entering the building premises the day the late actor was allegedly found hanging in his apartment. Taking to Twitter, Swamy, who is among the top voices demanding a CBI probe in the matter, warned the Mumbai police, stating that he won't give up until 'guilty are brought to justice or justice is brought to the guilty'.

CBI probing financial angle first

Sources said that CBI has begun its investigation focusing on the financial angle first and the criminal angle will be examined in the coming weeks. The agency has also collected the necessary evidence from the family members. On Friday, CBI met Sushant Singh Rajput's family to collect pieces of evidence and record their statements. The CBI is currently examining four bank account statements of Sushant Singh. Meanwhile, the ED's probe is ongoing whereas the Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its judgment on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai, or its handing over to the CBI, this week.

