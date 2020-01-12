BJP Slams Udit Raj's 'protest Abroad' Call, Alleges Anti-India Stance Of Overseas Congress

Reacting to Congress leader Udit Raj’s attempt to internationalise the attack on students in JNU, BJP Foreign Affairs Cell head Vijay Chauthaiwale on Sunday stated that the former was making such statements to maintain his relevance. Moreover, he alleged that the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) had a history of taking an anti-India position abroad. He also claimed that the IOC participated in demonstrations outside the Indian High Commission along with Pakistani people. At the same time, he highlighted that the Indian diaspora was “overwhelmingly” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read: EXCLUSIVE: Cong Attempts To Internationalise JNU Violence, Urge NRI Students To Protest

Vijay Chauthaiwale remarked, “Sam Pitroda and Udit Raj are the spent forces in the Congress party. They have no relevance and they are making all these provocative statements only to prove their relevance. Needless to say, the Indian Overseas Campaign, which is their overseas arm has a history of taking an anti-India stand. The representatives of the Indian Overseas Congress have met Labour party leader and tried to discuss the Kashmir issue. So, their activities outside India are quite different.”

Read: 'Talk Less, Work More': Congress Leader Taunts Army Chief Gen Naravane Over PoK Remark

He added, “Along with Pakistani people, they are doing demonstrations outside Indian High Commission. In literal terms, they are doing demonstrations against the Indian state. So, all these things are very important to note that their overseas activities are not always in favour of India. But they are not likely to have any more impact on the Indian diaspora because Indian diaspora is overwhelmingly supporting Prime Minister Modi and his initiatives.”

Read: Congress Resorting To 'appeasement Politics', Playing With 'national Interest', Says UP CM

The violence in JNU

During a Facebook interaction with the Massachusetts chapter of the Indian Overseas Congress on Saturday, Udit Raj had appealed to Indians studying abroad to stage protests outside their respective universities pertaining to the JNU violence. On January 5, at least 34 people from JNU including students and professors were injured when a masked mob carrying iron rods and sticks created havoc on the campus. While the Delhi police have revealed the involvement of Left-affiliated students in the violence, the JNUSU has squarely blamed the ABVP for it. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was herself injured in the attack has been named by the Delhi police as well.

Read: Congress Demands Delhi Commissioner's Resignation After Police Name 9 JNU Attackers