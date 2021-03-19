BJP Slams WB CM Mamata Banerjee For 'running Misinformation Campaign', Complains To EC

With the West Bengal elections nearing, the battle between the BJP and the TMC has intensified in the poll-bound state. Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP National General-Secretary Bhupender Yadav on Friday said that TMC Supremo is spreading misinformation through her campaigns and putting "false allegations" on the BJP leaders. He added that the TMC leader disgraced the Election Commission (EC) stating that it is working under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s influence.

"Mamata Banerjee is running misinformation campaign & hurling false allegations against BJP leaders esp HM (especially Home Minister). She insulted EC by claiming that it's working as per BJP orders. Requested EC to issue notice & seek clarification from her for lying," said Bhupender Yadav. READ | Mamata Banerjee throws weight behind Delhi CM;flays 'surgical strike' on federal structure

Bhupender Yadav attacks Mamata Banerjee

The BJP leader also highlighted the attacks done by the TMC goons on the BJP workers in West Bengal. He said that the party had requested the EC to allow Central forces to check voters' IDs at the booth. Yadav noted, "We raised two more issues before EC - Violence endured by BJP workers in the last few days including an attack at BJP MP Arjun Singh's house & deputation of central forces. They should be designated within polling booths to check voters' IDs".

'EC works under influence of BJP', alleges Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an election rally on Tuesday (March 16, 2021), launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that there is a plot to kill her. She went on to blame the Election commission of India (ECI) for having a bias towards the saffron party and covering up their actions.

Elections are to be held in West Bengal in 8 phases, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 2. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats, out of 294, at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state.

(with inputs from ANI)