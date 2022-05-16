BJP Slams West Bengal's TMC Govt Over Alleged Forced Conversion Attempt By Police Official

A video from West Bengal's Malda doing rounds on social media has shared serious allegations against the state's police force. In the video, shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Amit Malviya, three women can be seen protesting against attempted forced conversion allegedly by a police official.

The women, residents of the Muslim majority Kaliachak in West Bengal's Malda district said they are being forced to convert by the inspector-in-charge. They began protesting against police action wherein their husbands were also allegedly arrested, as claimed by the person who shot the video.

Reportedly housewives from a village in the state, the three women can be seated holding a placard each. Behind them on the walls are posters they pasted accusing the Kaliachak IC of pressuring them to convert to Islam.

"The IC of the Kaliachak police station is asking us to convert to Islam and has been pressuring us in various ways to do the same. We do not want to change our religion," one of the posters read. In a second poster, the women claim, "The Kaliachak IC is asking us to convert to Islam and if we don't listen to him atrocites, including physical assault and arrest will be carried out.

Sharing the video, Amit Malviya wrote, "These Hindu women in Muslim majority Kaliachak in Malda District of Bengal are saying that they are being pressurised by the local inspector-in-charge to convert to Islam. They don’t want to. State sponsored conversion is dangerous for WB’s future. Mamata Banerjee must stop this."

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari's MLA office raided by Police; Guv seeks report from CS

In a separate incident of alleged political bias on part of the West Bengal police, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday, launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government after a police team raided his MLA office situated in Nandigram without prior intimation, a search, and also without the presence of any Magistrate.

Taking to Twitter, Adhikari shared the visuals of the police team at his office and wrote, "This lamentable and vicious act of the Mamata Banerjee government is a blatant misuse of police against the LoP."

Prior to this, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday also took a note of the matter and further sought a report from West Bengal chief secretary HK Dwivedi over the incident. Raising concerns over the police actions, Dhankhar took to Twitter and stated that an urgent report has been sought from the Chief Secretary after receiving worrisome inputs from LoP Suvendu Adhikari about raids on his MLA office.

