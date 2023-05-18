BJP, SP Candidates File Nomination For Bypolls To Two UP MLC Seats

BJP and Samajwadi Party candidates for the bypolls to two Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats filed their nominations on Thursday, the last day to submit the papers for the elections.

From the BJP are Padamsen Choudhary and Manvender Singh. The Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates are Ram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan Nirmal.

The two seats had fallen vacant following the resignation of Laxman Acharya after he was appointed the governor of Sikkim and the death of BJP member Banwari Lal Dohre. While Acharya's tenure was till January 2027, Dohre's term was to expire in July 2028.

The candidates of the ruling BJP in the state filed their nominations in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak among others, an official of the assembly secretariat said.

The SP nominees filed their papers for the bypolls in the presence of party state unit chief Naresh Uttam and others, he said.

The notification for the bypoll was issued on May 11 and Thursday was announced as the last day to file nominations, the official said.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on Friday. The last date to withdraw nominations is May 22.

Polling, if required, will be held on May 29 and results declared on the same day, the official said.

The BJP on Wednesday had announced Choudhary and Singh as its candidates for the bypolls to the 100-member Upper House, where the party enjoys a comfortable majority.

Singh has served two terms as an MLC and also held the post of president of the party's Kanpur-Bundelkhand unit, while Bahraich native Choudhary is a former MP.

Though the numbers are in favour of the BJP, the SP is believed to have fielded its candidates to give a message to the people that it was not giving a walkover to the ruling party without a fight, as also to manage caste equations in view of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The name of the two SP nominees -- Rajbhar, who is from Mau, and Nirmal, who is from Kaushambi -- was given a final nod by the party leadership only on Thursday morning, party insiders said.

The BJP has 255 MLAs in the 403-member assembly while its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) has 13 legislators and the NISHAD Party six. The Samajwadi Party has 109 MLAs while its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal has nine.

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has six MLAs, and the Congress and the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) have two each. The Bahujan Samaj Party has one member in the assembly. Members of the Lower House also vote in election of the council.

In the 100-member Upper House, the BJP has a strength of 80, the SP nine, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) one, the NISHAD Party one, the BSP one and Others six.